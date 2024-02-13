Local properties retain Forbes star ratings

FOURTEEN of 15 Philippine hospitality properties retained their star ratings in the 2024 Forbes Travel Guide (FTG).

According to the FTG website on its Star Award Winners, continued recipients of the five-star rating in the country were Nüwa Manila at the City of Dreams and Nüwa Spa at the Entertainment City in Parañaque, Okada Manila and The Retreat Spa at Okada Manila also at the Entertainment City, The Peninsula Manila in Makati City, and Sky Tower at Solaire Resort Entertainment City.

Losing one star is Marco Polo Ortigas Manila in Pasig City, and now rated among other properties which retained their four-star rating such as Hyatt Regency Manila and Nobu Hotel Manila, both at the City of Dreams; Raffles Makati; Shangri-la at The Fort in Bonifacio Global City; and Sofitel Philippine Plaza Manila in Pasay. FTG doesn’t say why it downgraded its rating on Marco Polo Ortigas, which has been consistently rated five stars since 2017.

Retaining their “Recommended” rating from FTG were Conrad Manila in Pasay and the recently reopened Makati Shangri-La Manila, which surprisingly made the list last year despite its closure since February 2021. (For full list and reviews, http://tinyurl.com/y5dmsxk3)

The Forbes Travel Guide is an independent global rating system for luxury hotels, restaurants, spas, and cruise ships. The 66th edition of the Star Awards features 2039 properties around the globe, of which 340 hotels received five stars, 600 hotels received four stars, while 502 hotels were on the recommended list. FTG also reviewed 258 restaurants, of which 78 received five stars, 121 received four stars, and 59 were recommended. Of the 327 spas reviewed worldwide, 126 spas were rated five stars and 201 were rated four stars.

FTG Editor Jennifer Kester said after rushing to the iconic destinations like Paris, Rome, and the Maldives shortly after the reopening of borders post-pandemic, travelers are now “seeking out more meaningful trips where they can embark on once-in-a-lifetime experiences, like a safari. They also are booking trips to smaller metropolitan areas, cities rich with culture, gastronomy and activities, but without the crowds.” As such, new destinations were included in FTG’s review, such as Azerbaijan, Curacao, Iceland, Kenya, Sardinia and St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

“FTG compiles its ratings using an objective, independent and data-driven process. Incognito inspectors pose as everyday guests and stay at hotels, board cruises, receive spa services and dine at fine restaurants around the world. They test some 900 exacting standards—such as whether a room is designed to promote sleep quality or whether the food-and-beverage choices support a guest’s well-being—emphasizing exceptional service, which accounts for 70 percent of a property’s rating,” said Kester.

“Newer standards focus on the guest experience, such as ensuring ‘cocktails are dynamically interesting and photogenic’ and even asking if the inspector would ‘readily recommend this property to others.’ The remaining 30 percent comes from the quality and condition of the facilities. Finally, inspectors are now required to reflect on whether there was great value in the experience,” she added.

According to FTG, it offers a partnership program for properties that it star-rates, “which provides transparency into the Star Rating process and access to our exclusive Partner community. Partners receive valuable benefits including a complete list of FTG standards, a full report of their annual Rating inspection results, and policy privileges such as cycle selection and remedy periods.”