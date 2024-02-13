LGUs reminded to keep MGB hazard maps handy for disaster prevention

DEPARTMENT of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR) Secretary Maria Antonia Yulo-Loyzaga on Tuesday urged local government officials to integrate the use of hazard maps in decision-making to avert disasters and protect lives and livelihoods.

“A hazard does not have to become a disaster,” Yulo-Loyzaga said in a radio interview on Sunday.

The DENR chief made the declaration as she sounded off the appeal in the wake of the landslide incident in Maco, Davao de Oro, and stressed the DENR’s collaborative efforts with key national and local agencies to enhance the preparedness and resilience of affected communities.

Residents in the area blamed the DENR and the large-scale mining for the tragedy. The DENR, however, declined to heed the call to suspend large-scale mining in the area, saying the operation has nothing to do with the landslide.

Recalling the incidence of an earlier landslide in the area back in 2008, Yulo-Loyzaga highlighted the significance of recognizing data-driven indicators for early warning and action.

This includes the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration’s (PAGASA) record of unusually high rainfall in January this year, which was four times the affected area’s monthly average in the nearest weather station.

Yulo-Loyzaga likewise acknowledged the importance of local government unit (LGU) leadership in early action guided by hazard maps. She underscored that early warning should lead to early action.

The environment chief also emphasized the critical role of a whole-of-society approach to face these challenges with the government, communities, private sector, and even the citizens.

To facilitate early disaster readiness actions and promote science-based decision-making, especially in highly vulnerable areas, the DENR, through its Mines and Geosciences Bureau (MGB), continues to update the distributed hazard maps and conduct information, education, and communication campaigns.

The agency issues tailored geohazard advisories for local government units (LGUs) and concerned barangays.

This incident highlights the cooperation between DENR and the Philippine Space Agency. The timely sharing and processing of information can aid LGUs in conducting thorough disaster risk reduction measures.

The DENR, in close collaboration with the Office of Civil Defense (OCD), provides hazard maps and advisories for proactive disaster preparedness in alignment with the latter agency’s disaster risk reduction and management program.

It also provides crucial support to search and rescue operations through its MGB regional offices in Mindanao, in partnership with the private sector in the region. MGB has deployed two ground-penetrating radars for responders on site in Maco.