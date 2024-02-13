LandBank, DBP will meet capital requirements—Recto

FINANCE Secretary Ralph G. Recto has expressed confidence that the Land Bank of the Philippines (Landbank) and the Development Bank of the Philippines (DBP) will meet their capital requirements despite their contribution to the Maharlika Investment Corp. (MIC).

“If they have dividends this year, then those dividends can be part of retained earnings. It should be used to increase their capital anyway,” Recto told reporters late Tuesday afternoon.

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. issued Executive Order (EO) 43 in October 2023 which reduced to zero the net earnings that LandBank should declare and remit to the national government for 2022.

Marcos issued EO 48 in November 2023 which exempted DBP from remitting its net earnings for 2022 to the national government.

Earlier, the Department of Finance (DOF) said the Maharlika Investment Corp. (MIC) board has approved the motion to appoint the Land Bank and DBP as depository banks of MIC.

Under the DOF’s Department Circular 002-2022, government-owned and controlled corporations such as the MIC, “may deposit and maintain government funds with the Land Bank and DBP without the need for prior approval from the Secretary of Finance.”

On the planned merger of the two state-run banks, Recro said the country needs two government depository banks whose mandates are “totally different” from each other.

“So I think we’re better off with two of them,” he said.

The attempts to merge the Land Bank of the Philippines (Land Bank) and the Development Bank of the Philippines (DBP) have a “long history.” Marcos has advocated for it since last year (See: https://businessmirror.com.ph/2023/03/30/lawmakers-see-merger-of-landbank-dbp-as-a-cautionary-tale/).

The MIC was created through Republic Act (RA) 11954 (An Act Establishing the Maharlika Investment Fund) as the sole vehicle for mobilizing and utilizing the MIF for investments in transactions aimed at generating optimal returns on investments.

The Act further stated that the MIC shall have an authorized capital stock of P500 billion, of which the P125-billion seed capital will come from the LBP and DBP. The P75 billion collectively remitted by the two state-run lenders is still P50 billion short as required by the law.