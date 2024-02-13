Higher deposit insurance coverage may lead to ‘risky behavior’–PDIC

THE Philippine Deposit Insurance Corp. (PDIC) is seriously studying the possibility of increasing the insurance coverage of banks as the move could lead to “risky behavior.”

In a forum on Ferbruary 13, PDIC President Roberto B. Tan said as such, they would have to coordinate with the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP).

“Our intention to raise it doesn’t mean it’s a stand-alone action. Definitely we will need to coordinate, work with the BSP on the risky behavior that this can create once we increase, let’s say, our deposit insurance coverage,” Tan said last Tuesday.

“For now we are in the process of studying how we will be increasing our deposit insurance coverage and up to what level. And what measures are needed to instill market discipline and to avoid moral hazard or risky behavior or riskier behavior by banks,” he added.

Tan further said it is important to not only determine the level of coverage but also the measures that will instill market discipline and avoid moral hazard.

Currently, the maximum deposit insurance coverage (MDIC) of the PDIC is at P500,000. This has been the case since 2009 when then President Gloria Arroyo signed into law the amendment of the PDIC charter that doubled the deposit insurance from P250,000.

Not a moral hazard

MEANWHILE, BSP Governor Eli M. Remolona Jr. said a deposit insurance is not a moral hazard as this is created to prevent a bank run, or “when the customers of a bank or other financial institution withdraw their deposits at the same time over fears about the bank’s solvency.”

Remolona also said “there’s no such thing”as a cap or threshold on deposit insurance during a crisis to avoid moral hazard.

The BSP governor explained that during a crisis, all deposits should be safe and have to be made whole. This is a lesson that is based on history, Remolona said.

“So, there is no moral hazard in having deposit insurance. Our deposit insurance system was designed for preventing runs on individual banks. It wasn’t designed for systemic risk, it wasn’t designed for a crisis,” the central bank governor said. “In the face of a crisis, there’s no such thing as a threshold on deposit insurance, all deposits have to be safe, have to be made on–this is the lesson of history. It’s not a recent thing.”

Already in crisis

REMOLONA said in the case of one country that he refused to name, the governor of the central bank of that country said he will not “save banks” affected by the crisis the country was facing at that time.

However, this led to a bank run, which also negatively affected the entire banking system. Given this, Remolona said the right time to “worry” about moral hazard is after a crisis; when regulation has to be tightened.

“The only thing you can do is (place) all depositors [on] hold. If you worry about moral hazard at that point, you’re already in crisis,” Remolona said.

An attached agency of the BSP, the PDIC is a government instrumentality created in 1963 by Republic Act 3591, as amended, to insure the deposits of all banks.

PDIC exists to protect depositors by providing deposit insurance coverage for the depositing public and help promote financial stability. It is tasked to strengthen the mandatory deposit insurance coverage system to generate, preserve, maintain faith and confidence in the country’s banking system; and protect it from illegal schemes and machinations.