Gorayeb: Solar gals have mission to accomplish

ROGER GORAYEB may not have the luxury of a long and careful preparation, but the well-loved coach of newcomer Capital1 Solar Energy is banking heavily on his players’ big fighting heart in their bid to pull off surprises in the Premier Volleyball League (PVL) All-Filipino Conference which starts next week.

“In this league, time is a good investment considering the level of competition. It’s very tough, so I am pinning my hopes on their big fighting hearts as we begin our journey,” said Gorayeb during the team dinner hosted by amiable owners Mandy and Milka Romero Monday.

Gorayeb’s concern is valid as the Solar Spikers are barely three-week old when the league opens shop on Tuesday next week.

Gorayeb is convinced that all his 20 players are on a mission—to prove that they truly belong to the widely popular pro league.

“They’re hungry to playing so I am very sure they will give it their all each game,” added the multi-titled tactician who helped sharpen the skills of Alyssa Valdez during her Ateneo days.

Gorayeb also expressed in delight that there no such thing as “star factor” in the team—at least for now.

“No egos whatsoever for my team which is a mixture experienced players and young ones,” said Gorayeb as he hopped from one table to another to exchange pleasantries with his players, including new additions Patty Orendain and Aiko Urdas.

As expected, the Romero sisters, determined to relive the winning legacy their father—Rep. Mikee Romero—started while handling a basketball team in the defunct Philippine Basketball League, challenged the team not only to go out and play but also fight ferociously like wounded lions.

“Show that we belong to this league and always give your best shots,” said Mandy, who heads the family-owned Capital1 Solar Energy.

Milka, the oldest of the two sports-minded sisters, agreed.

“Our goal is to cultivate a winning culture, but we’re not in a hurry, so it’s going to be step by step first,” she said.

The other members of the team are Heather Guino-o and Jannine Navarro, Arriane Layug, Jorelle Singh, Janeca Lana, Rovee Instrella, Renesa Melgar, Sydney Niegos, Lourdes Clemente, Shyra Umandal, Cathrina Dizon, Kath Villegas, May Macatuno, Jel Quizon, Rica Rivera, Bingle Landicho, Dana Del Rosario, Jel Quizon, Rica Rivera and Sofia Nipa.

Also present during the dinner-cum-pep talk were team officials Edwin Galvez, Hollie Reyes and Iby Bautista.