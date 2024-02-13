‘Elusive’ suspect: PNP traces sender of bomb threats

The Philippine National Police (PNP) on Tuesday announced it has traced the source of a series of hoax bomb threats that targeted government agencies and schools nationwide last Monday.

The PNP said it has traced the emails to an alleged Japanese lawyer identified as Takahiro Karasawa, who earlier gained notoriety for making similar threats last year.

“Initial investigation conducted by the Anti-Cybercrime Group [ACG] reveals that these bomb threats are connected to previous instances of hoax bomb threats in government offices, public schools, and railway that occurred in September, October, and December of 2023. These threats also extend beyond our borders, affecting neighboring countries. It has been determined that all of these incidents can be traced back to a single email sender named Takahiro Karasawa, who identified himself as a Japanese lawyer,” PNP spokesperson Col. Jean Fajardo said in a statement.

In wake of this incident, the PNP participated in the Joint Inter-Agency Conference attended by various government agencies and other stakeholders on Tuesday, February 13.

“The conference, presided over by the Department of Information and Communications Technology and attended by the National Intelligence Coordinating Agency, National Privacy Commission and other concerned government agencies, and a representative from Japan aimed to formulate a comprehensive strategy to effectively combat this threat,” Fajardo said.

She urged the public to remain vigilant in face of these threats.

Also, community leaders are encouraged to keep their constituents well informed of their civic duties and responsibilities.

Fajardo also said it is crucial to avoid sharing unverified information, as this can lead to unnecessary panic and confusion.

“It is imperative to note that spreading false information or making threats related to bombs, explosives, or similar devices is strictly prohibited under Presidential Decree 1727. Violators of this decree may face severe penalties, including up to five years of imprisonment or a fine not exceeding P40,000,” she added.

PNP taps BRAVE

The PNP also announced it has bolstered its capabilities to handle bomb threats with the acquisition of six advanced bomb removal automated vehicle (BRAVE) robots, and the groundbreaking for a new EOD/K9 facility.

PNP chief Gen. Benjamin Acorda Jr. attended on Monday the groundbreaking rites for the new EOD/K9 Group headquarters in Camp Bagong Diwa in Bicutan, Taguig City.

During the event, the PNP also received six advance BRAVE robots donated by the United States Anti-Terrorism Assistance (ATA).

“This collaboration showcases the synergy that can be achieved when diverse talents and shared goals converge,” Acorda said.

He also added that this initiative not only embraces innovation but also signifies a commitment to excellence and technological advancements in law enforcement, reshaping the future of policing in the Philippines.

Others who attended the event included Vincent Cooper, Senior Regional Security Officer of the US Embassy in Manila; and Rep. Jorge “Patrol” Bustos, of Patrol party list.

The PNP said the BRAVE robots “exemplify the power of international collaboration in combating terrorism.”

It also lauded De La Salle University for its indispensable role, via the innovative work of students under the guidance of Dr. Elmer P. Dadios, Head Professor in Robotics Engineering.

Meanwhile, the groundbreaking was held for the EOD/K9 Group Headquarters as a modern base. The group is headed by Brig. Gen. Albert Magno.

According to the PNP, the state-of-the-art facility “addresses the evolving challenges faced by law enforcement, ensuring that personnel are equipped with the infrastructure needed for effective operations.”