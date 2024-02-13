DOTr, SM start construction of Edsa Busway concourse

THE Department of Transportation (DOTr) and SM Prime Holdings Inc. have started the construction of the Edsa Busway Concourse at SM North Edsa.

Transportation Secretary Jaime J. Bautista said commuters, motorists, and other road users are expected to benefit from a “convenient and safe urban transport infrastructure,” such as the concourse.

“This concourse leading to the busway should be counted as a corporate social responsibility or CSR initiative that addresses one of DOTr’s goals—accessibility,” he said. “We will be establishing a convenient access to the Edsa Busway – right in the middle of overlapping transport infrastructure projects.”

The P120-million project was first announced in 2020 with the SM Group announcing that the infrastructure should be ready towards the end of 2022. “Design issues” pushed back the project, according to the DOTr.

This development is part of a broader partnership involving the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH), Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA) and the local government of Quezon City.

The project involves the construction of a footbridge each in SM North Edsa and SM Megamall, along with a ground station in SM Mall of Asia in Pasay.

Bautista expressed gratitude for crucial support from the private sector, highlighting the simultaneous acceleration of other key initiatives, such as the Metro Rail Transit (MRT) Line 7, the Metro Manila Subway Project, Common Station, and the MRT Line 3 to Light Rail Transit (LRT) Line 1 link.

The Edsa Busway Concourse is set to feature modern and sustainable walkways, aiming to facilitate seamless movement between users and connecting them to various services within Metro Manila, including commercial, business, leisure, and employment hubs.

These walkways are a pivotal component of the broader Edsa Busway Project, designed to enhance the commuting experience for Edsa Busway station users and pedestrians traversing Edsa. -30-

