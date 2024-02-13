DOTr hell-bent on transport reforms after Naia bidding

THE Department of Transportation (DOTr) is hell bent on completing the “transformation of the country’s transportation systems” with its chief calling on personnel to roll up their sleeves and work towards a “brighter future.”

Transport Secretary Jaime J. Bautista emphasized the urgency of the task at hand, spanning aviation, railway, road, and maritime sectors.

“Let us buckle down to work with a fresh outlook and renewed inspiration starting on our 125th year. It is time to complete the transformation. All eyes on the work ahead,” he said.

Bautista gave the marching orders even as the DOTr and the Department of Finance received praise for the successful bidding of the P175-billion NAIA rehabilitation project, considered the largest Public-Private Partnership (PPP) project to date to be bid out.

The DOTr has several big-ticket projects in its pipeline—the Metro Manila Subway, the privatization of the Ninoy Aquino International Airport, the development of ports in the regions, and the controversial Public Utility Vehicle Modernization Program, among others.

Innovation and pioneering efforts, Bautista said, are essential in implementing projects that will reshape the entire spectrum of Philippine transport. This will allow the Philippines to address current needs while anticipating future circumstances, he noted.

“The same sensitivity to emerging trends, and best practices should define our pivot to commuter- and commuter-friendly transit systems,” he added.

Bautista expressed confidence in undertaking transport infrastructure projects with renewed enthusiasm, assuring the support of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.

Kudos for Naia rehab deal

Meanwhile, House Ways and Means Chair Joey Sarte Salceda (Albay, 2nd district) congratulated the DOF under Secretary Ralph Recto and Bautista’s DOTr for successfully bidding out the rehabilitation of the Ninoy Aquino International Airport.

“Highest congratulations are due to the DOF and DOTr, led by Secretaries Recto and Bautista, for getting it done—a very fair deal for the government,” Salceda remarked.

“This is the largest single PPP to date and at an astronomical government share of air transport revenues. At 82.16 percent share of revenues from air transport-related operations, this is the best demonstration of a benchmark-based PPP, which I fought for in the PPP Code,” Salceda said.

Salceda was referring to the provision in the new PPP Code, which uses a proponent’s internal rate of return as a bidding parameter.

“Essentially, companies now compete for highly investible PPP projects based on how much they’re willing to shell out to the government. That makes PPPs not just a potent way of procuring public services. It also makes PPPs are very powerful source of revenues for the government,” Salceda added.

The winning bidder for the 15-year concession to manage Naia is SMC-SAP & Company Consortium, led by the conglomerate San Miguel Corporation. The concession is extendible for another 10-year period.

The project cost is an estimated P175 billion, with an upfront investment of around P30 billion on top of the 82.16 percent government share.

“This also demonstrates, once again, that Ramon Ang is the only taipan who bets big on his country—who latches SMC’s destiny with the destiny of the Philippines. Where others diversify, RSA doubles down on the Philippines—if the country fails, he fails. But, if the Philippines succeeds, he succeeds big time.”

“Possible projects include interconnection of the first three terminals and solutions to the taxiway overcrowding.” Salceda also specifically congratulated the efforts of the Privatization and Corporate Affairs Group, led by Undersecretary Catherine L. Fong, for the successful bidding out of the project.

“Usec. Cathy sought my advice and support through this, especially with regard to using the rate of return as a bid parameter. This was the heart of the first version of the PPP Code that I proposed in 2006,” Salceda said.

“I am confident that the PPP Code will further unclog the PPP pipeline and unleash massive investments towards closing the infrastructure gap.