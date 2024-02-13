DOF seeks private-sector backing on water projects

THE Department of Finance (DOF) called on the private sector to collaborate with the government and invest in surface water resources projects in the country.

According to DOF Undersecretary for Privatization and Corporate Affairs Catherine L. Fong, the government offers an “enticing menu of investment prospects” under its “Build Better More” program.

There are 44 projects focused on water resources amounting to P839.2 million out of the 198 big-ticket infrastructure projects worth P8.8 trillion under the BBM program, according to Fong.

“I invite you to take a close look at these projects and uncover the myriad of opportunities awaiting your partnership with us,” Fong said during the investment forum last Tuesday that focused on opportunities in sustainable water utilization and infrastructure development.

Despite the abundance of water in the Philippines as an archipelagic country, Filipinos still struggle to access clean drinking water and face frequent flooding due to climate change, the DOF official said.

To address this, Fong called upon the private sector for a public-private partnership (PPP) to create solutions through investments in surface water sources.

The Department of Environment and Natural Resources and the National Irrigation Administration also presented the various government assets available for investments, such as multipurpose dams, dams potential for domestic water use and floating solar projects, natural lakes, and multipurpose irrigation projects.

Fong highlighted the enactment of the Public-Private Partnership Code of the Philippines, which “rolls out a red carpet to investors, offering a stable, predictable, and competitive environment where high-quality PPP investments can thrive.”

However, the implementing rules and regulations of the law are still in the final stages and Fong said it is targeted to be released “very soon.”

Furthermore, the DOF is refining the Corporate Recovery Tax Incentives for Enterprises (Create) law, or Republic Act 11534, to “better address investor concerns and tailor-fit incentives for more strategic investments.”

Fong said the DOF is advocating for the passage of the bill seeking the creation of the Department of Water and Resources (DWR) as the move would address the redundant roles of over 30 agencies managing the country’s water resources.

“Their overlapping functions result in disjointed planning and uneven policy execution. These ultimately impede the stability of the nation’s water supply,” Fong stressed. Once realized, the DWR will serve as the primary agency responsible for the development and management of integrated water resources in the Philippines, she added.

Meanwhile, the DOF official said the government is positioning the country as the “premier investment destination” as the Philippines, she added, is ready to host partnerships through reform policies and establish a strong economic foundation.

“Our collaboration will not only ensure water security. Above all, it will bring us faster and farther on the road to inclusive growth and a secure future for every Filipino,” Fong said. “We’re doing all the structural reforms that are needed to make it comfortable for our private partners to invest including the amendments needed on the economic regulation side of water.”