DOE to hold 3rd green auction

The Department of Energy (DOE) is set to bid out 4,399 megawatts (MW) of renewable energy (RE) capacities under the third round of the Green Energy Auction (GEA).

On Monday, the agency issued a notice of auction for 699MW from impounding hydro; 3,120MW from pump-storage hydro; and 380MW from geothermal.

The target capacities for both impounding hydro and pumped-storage hydro will have to be installed from 2028 to 2030. For geothermal, the target delivery period is from 2024 to 2030.

Also, an estimated 200MW of RE capacity from run-of-river (ROR) hydro is expected to be auctioned off, with a target delivery commencement period beginning 2026 to 2028.

The notice of auction and the release of the GEA Reserve (GEAR) prices is scheduled on April 29 while the start of registration of qualified bidders is set on May 13.

The DOE will release the list of qualified bidders on July 4, 2024.

The GEA3 is scheduled on August 21 while the posting of notice of award for ROR hydro and for geothermal, impounding hydro and pump-storage hydro is on September 18 and December 10, respectively.

“The DOE will conduct the third round of the GEA this year as part of the Department’s push for increased utilization of the country’s RE resources and attainment of energy security and reliability.”

The GEA program was designed to continuously trigger the increase of RE capacity in the country, which will help realize the government’s target of 35 percent RE in the energy mix by 2030 and 50 percent by 2040.

The DOE wants the GEA to be conducted on a yearly basis, in a bid to promote RE as the country’s primary source of energy.

“Through the GEA3, the DOE is not only paving the way for a more sustainable future but is also ensuring a transparent and competitive selection of RE facilities.”

For the past two rounds of GEA, the Energy Regulatory Commission imposed GEAR prices on rooftop solar, floating solar, onshore wind, biomass, waste-to-energy, and run-of-river hydro.

The first round of GEA generated almost 2,000MW of capacities that were committed to deliver energy from 2023 to 2025.

For the second round, the winning bids were equivalent to 3,440.756 MW of RE capacities committed for development and installation from 2024 to 2026.

The DOE earlier cited supply limitation, low incentives, delay in the conduct of grid impact studies, and the cost of financial guarantees as some of the factors behind the low investor turnout during GEA-2.

Industry stakeholders, however, argued that the GEAR prices do not reflect the realities of the current demand and supply of electricity in the country, nor is it encouraging RE developers to build.