D’Navigators go 2-0 in Champions League

ILOILO made it back-to-back wins to shore up its playoff drive in the Philippine National Volleyball Federation (PNVF) Champions League Monday night in a bid to avenge its early exit last edition.

The D’Navigators, who finished No. 2 in its group last year only to exit in the quarterfinals, smashed the Philippine Air Force, 25-18, 25-21, 25-23, in only 85 minutes for the solo lead in Pool B at 2-0.

“We’re just too glad were up 2-0, we worked hard for this,” Iloilo coach Rizalito Delmoro said.

Delmoro’s wards are Iloilo homegrown, former national team players and a mixture of current collegiate standouts.

They have been stamping their class and haven’t yielded a set so far.

John San Andres rifled in 18 points on 15 hits and also had two blocks and an ace while Kyle Villamor hammered 15 points on 15 attacks for Iloilo, which also made quick work of VNS Asereht, bronze medalist last year, with a 25-20, 25-23, 25-20 win during the opener for an inside track to the semifinals with a game left in its schedule.

“If we keep doing this, we’re going to the finals,” said Delmoro whose team is out for vengeance after bowing to powerhouse Cignal in the quarterfinals last year.

Opening-day losers VNS Asereht and College of St. Benilde rebounded with crucial wins to stay in playoff contention in the eight-team men’s tournament backed by PLDT, Ayala Land, Nuvali, Cignal, One Sports, One Sports+, Mikasa, Senoh, Foton, Philippine Olympic Committee and the Philippine Sports Commission.

VNS, fresh from a loss to Iloilo, fended off the Philippine Army, 25-23, 16-25, 25-22, 25-23 behind the efforts of Kevin Montemayor and Charles Jordan Segui with 14 points each.

Kenneth Culabat also added 13 for the Griffins, who will try to boost their playoff return against the Philippine Air Force for their final group play after a third-place finish behind champion UST and runner-up Cignal last season.

Saint Benilde avenged its straight-sets defeat against Cignal with a similar sweep of the Savouge Spin Doctors, 25-20, 25-23, 25-23 behind Mike Balbacal with 14 points while Jacob Herrerra and Arnel Aguilar added 12 apiece.

VNS improved to 1-1 in Pool B just behind Iloilo as St. Benilde climbed to a similar record in Pool A entering the final day of the prelims in the PNVF headed by president Ramon “Tats” Suzara