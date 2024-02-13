Davao de Oro landslide hits operations of Apex Mining

Apex Mining Co. Inc. said it is operating on a limited capacity due to the landslide that occurred on its premises in Barangay Masara, Maco, Davao de Oro last week.

Since February 7, the milling activities are reduced to a range of 50 percent to 80 percent, the company said.

Shipment and sale of metal products produced in January were completed before the landslide occurred, the company said.

Apex said it expects to produce and sell a lower volume of gold and silver due to the limited operations.

Davao de Oro was battered by heavy rains in the last two weeks. The area where the slide happened is outside the mine operations area of the company but it is used as a vehicle terminal for buses and jeepneys servicing the employees, its service providers and members of the community.

“The company is focused on fully supporting the rescue operations of the local government units by providing equipment, manpower and food supplies to affected residents, including our employees. The company is on limited operations while it provides resources to the rescue operations.”

The landslide is about 500 meters away from the company gate. Three buses and one jeepney rented to ferry the employees and service providers from the outgoing 7 p.m. shift were buried during the landslide.

“As of this reporting, all these vehicles have been recovered.”

The company said nine Apex employees were recovered dead from the landslide site, and one was injured and is currently being treated in a hospital in Davao region.

Search and rescue operation continues to account, locate and search for nine unaccounted for or missing employees. Their efforts are hampered by moderate to heavy rains, minor landslides and earthquake.

On the overall headcount, including residents and non-employees of the company, the Maco Municipal Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office of Maco, Davao De Oro reported a total of 54 dead, 63 missing and 32 injured individuals as of Sunday evening.

“Personnel from safety, security, community relations, general services, geologists, heavy equipment machine operators were deployed and continue to assist in the search, retrieval, rescue and relief operations,” the company said.

Power supply is continued uninterrupted at the mining site to maintain the necessary ventilation and dewatering of the active underground tunnels where our limited manpower operates. Ore stockpiles mined in the previous days are being milled, it added.

“Strategies will be implemented to address production gaps once the rescue, retrieval and clearing operations have been completed.”