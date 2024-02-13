DA official assures ample rice, basic food supply amid El Niño

The Philippines has an ample supply of rice and other basic food commodities even before harvest season started amid the ongoing El Niño, according to the Department of Agriculture (DA).

DA Undersecretary Roger V. Navarro made the assurance after Task Force El Niño (TFE) reported droughts already caused over P150 million worth of agriculture damages in Regions 9 and 6.

“Secretary Kiko [Francisco Tiu] Laurel just briefed the President that all our crops commodities especially for rice and corn, pork and chicken were very stable and there will be no problem in the coming months. So, we don’t need to worry,” Navarro said in a news conference in Malacañang Tuesday.

He noted the country already imported 590,000 metric tons of rice from January to February to augment the existing rice supplies.

“So, with the coming production, from March until April, May June we will have an ample supply of rice,” the DA official said.

El Niño impact

TFE spokesperson Jose “Joey” M. Villarama reported El Niño already caused P141.24 million damage to rice crops and P10.04 million damage to corn crops in Zamboanga Peninsula and Western Visayas.

“So only these two regions are severely affected [by El Niño], but as I said, the task force is doing all it can to help the farmers affected by the situation,” Villarama said.

During their sectoral meeting with President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. Tuesday, DA reported its Rice Supply and Demand Outlook for 2024, which showed rice supply in the country this year will be stable with an annual average surplus of 3.7 million metric tons or 99 days of buffer or days to last.

Laurel also said the country will have adequate supplies for corn, pork, chicken, egg, onion, sugar and fish this year.

El Niño is projected to last until the second quarter of the year.

Rice aid

The DA said the government is now considering converting the cash aid given to beneficiaries to Pantawid Pamilyang Pilipino Program (4P), who belong to the poorest of the poor, into rice.

“We told the President that if we can convert the 4Ps—instead of money, it should be in rice form supplied by NFA [National Food Authority], so we will take them out in the price pressures of the market in terms of buying high-price rice,” Villarama said.

“The President is saying that we will consider the proposal and they will take a look on how to implement this proposal,” he added.

Despite the existing sufficient rice stock, the price of regular milled rice is at P50 to P53 per kilo, while for well-milled it is at P49 to P56 per kilo based on the price monitoring of DA in Metro Manila.

Navarro, however, said the local price of rice is also similar to its neighboring countries Vietnam and Thailand.

“It’s better to have rice at P56 rather than no rice at P42. So, we need to also rationalize our thinking that we cannot bring down the price because the input prices especially for fertilizers and seeds in the international market are also going up the ceiling,” he said.