DA disburses P455.59M to boost food production

The Department of Budget and Management (DBM) released a total of P455.59 million for the agriculture sector to bankroll programs to boost local food production.

In a statement on Tuesday, the DBM said that Budget Secretary Amenah F. Pangandaman approved the release of the Rice Competitiveness Enhancement Fund (RCEF) for the first quarter of 2024.

“We will continue to support programs that boost the local production of major agricultural commodities, including rice, which is a staple food in almost every Filipino household,” Pangandaman said.

The fund was released to the Department of Agriculture (DA) and three other government-owned and -controlled corporations (GOCCs) after Pangandaman approved the release of Notices of Cash Allocation (NCA).

The Budget chief approved the release of Notices of NCAs worth P431.79 million on January 29, which will finance the operating requirements for various programs and components of the implementing agencies of RCEP for the first quarter of the year.

The agencies implementing the RCEP are the Land Bank of the Philippines, which received P133.6 million, the Development Bank of the Philippines, which obtained P120 million, and the Philippine Rice Research Institute (PhilRice), which received P178.1 million.

The Budget department also approved the issuance of NCA amounting to P23.79 million on January 26 in addition to the P431.79 million released to the abovementioned GOCCs.

Of the approved amount of P23.79 million for the DA’s first quarter of 2024 operating cash requirements, P10.972 million was released to DA-Agricultural Training Institute (DA-ATI), while the remaining P12.823 million was given to DA-Philippine Center for Postharvest Development and Mechanization (DA-PhilMech).

The RCEF, created under the Republic Act (RA) No. 11203 or the Rice Tariffication Law, consists of an annual appropriation of P10 billion for the next six years following the approval of the Act and shall be automatically credited to a Special Account in the General Fund of the National Treasury.

The amount allocated for RCEF shall be released directly to the implementing agencies as provided for in the Act based on the objectives and plans of the rice industry roadmap.

The law further states that RCEF shall be allocated and disbursed to rice-producing areas where 50 percent of the fund shall be used as a grant in kind to eligible farmers associations, registered rice cooperatives and local government units (LGU), in the form of rice farm equipment.

Thirty percent of the fund shall be used for the development, propagation, and promotion of inbred rice seeds to farmers and the organization of rice farmers into seed growers’ associations and/or cooperatives engaged in seed production and trade, while 10 percent shall be made available in the form of a credit facility with minimal interest rates and minimum collateral requirements to rice farmers and cooperatives.

Lastly, 10 percent shall be made available for the extension services provided by PhilMech, PhilRice, ATI and Technical Education and Skills Development Authority for teaching skills on rice crop production, modern rice farming techniques, seed production, farm mechanization, and knowledge and technology transfer through farm schools nationwide.