CICC warns public amid P1-B cybercrime’s annual profits

CYBERCRIMINALS are finding the Philippines a lucrative place for their nefarious activities, earning an estimated P1 billion annually, according to the Cybercrime Investigation and Coordinating Center.

“We urge victims of cybercrime to proactively report to the CICC. We have the Inter-Agency Response Center [IARC] which responds to cybercrime complaints and recovery of hacked accounts,” said Executive Director Alexander Ramos of the Department of Information and Communications Technology-Cybercrime Investigation and Coordinating Center (DICT-CICC) in a press statement. The CICC forms the crux of the partnership, as it serves as the main receiving government agency for all cybercrime reports of the public.

In line with the celebration of the highly-commercialized “love month,” stakeholders led by Converge ICT Solutions recently formed a partnership with the DICT-CICC and cybersecurity protection organization Scam Watch Pilipinas along with other private sector partners to launch UnMatchPH, an information awareness campaign to guard against cyber ‘love scams.’

According to ScamWatch Pilipinas, relationship-based online fraud, in the context of a romance, has long been prevalent in the Philippines but may see a surge this February.

The IARC is the centralized cybercrime response interagency collaboration of the CICC, DICT, National Telecommunications Commission (NTC) and National Privacy Commission (NPC) with the Philippine National Police (PNP) and the National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) as its law enforcement arm.

With the start of “love month,” ScamWatch PH, Converge, its government and nongovernment partners are reiterating their message for the public to remain vigilant against romance scams which prey on Filipinos and foreigners alike.

“With this collaboration, we are officially kicking off our Safer Internet campaign this February. We believe that education is key in combating these cybercriminals. As an internet service provider, we want to make sure that our network is not being used for illegal activities. We have always been an advocate of a safe online experience for everyone,” said Converge Vice President and Corporate Communications and Public Relations Head Jay-Anne Encarnado.

The UnMatchPH campaign will involve social media information dissemination and content through Converge and Scam Watch Pilipinas channels and publications in newspapers warning the public, especially women, on the dangers of romance scams.

“Scams are prevalent and continue to increase. Based on what we’ve seen, love scams fall in several categories. People need to call 1326 and report these incidents so first we can gather data and whenever possible, repair the damage,” said Scam Watch Pilipinas Co-Founder and Co-Lead Convenor Jocel de Guzman.

Scams of this type are expected to rise because of the commercialization of Valentine’s Day. According to Scamwatch, the three pillars of cybersecurity culture are government, private sector, and the weakest link – the individual, according to Art Samaniego, Jr., Scam Watch Pilipinas Co-Lead Convenor

In a recent press briefing, Scam Watch Pilipinas presented the eight most common love scam profiles that proliferate among the public.

Other partners, BPI Philippines, GoTyme Bank, and Gogolook all expressed their support for the campaign. ScamWatch warned that these scams often start as “matches” online, whether through dating apps or social media.

ScamWatch Pilipinas urged the public to save the Inter-Agency Response Center (IARC) Hotline 1326 on their mobile devices in case of need.