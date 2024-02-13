Chiz: Pay hike won’t bust economy

ALLAYING businessmen’s usual hesitation about granting wage increases to workers, Senator Chiz Escudero on Tuesday gave assurances that such pay hikes “will not bust the economy.”

“If some self-proclaimed business leaders had their way, wages would have remained the same for the last 40 years as they have not in one instance been concerned by and supported any move to raise workers’ pay,” Escudero said.

“Joining them are ivory tower individuals who love to preach about the economics of running a business when they themselves have not even managed a sari-sari store.”

In a statement, Escudero rued that “whenever talks on raising the minimum wage begin, whether in Congress or in wage boards … these are always met with the shrill warnings of these individuals that the economy will go bust if we give workers their due.”

And yet each time after the fresh round of wage hikes has been implemented, “hindi naman gumuho ang lupa [the earth has not crumbled] and the sky is still up there and has not fallen.”

At the same time, Escudero scored the contrasting reception that tax breaks for business and wage hikes for workers receive.

“They tout the steep cut in Corporate Income Tax (CIT) rates for business, saving them billions, as an economic necessity, while they treat a wage increase of a few pesos for workers,as if it were economic sabotage,” he observed.

The senator added that “in 2021, projected foregone revenues “lavishly given to the moneyed class was almost P139 billion, and they called it a form of economic stimuli, for the wealthy who did not ask for it.”

Escudero also recalled that proponents of tax breaks for the rich had argued that profits retained as a result of the lowering of the CIT will be used to retain payroll, or boost pay.

“They said, workers will be te first to taste the dividends from savings in tax payments. That instead of going to the BIR, this will go to the pockets of workers. Did this happen? Where is the plowback?” the senator asked aloud, partly in Filipino.

Still, he said he was “holding them to their promise [to plow back to workrs their savings from tax payments]. Support a wage hike which remains as the best profit-sharing scheme, that will benefit those who made earnings possible, not some shareholder from a distant land.”

Meanwhile, Escudero noted that labor groups have presented data showing that for large firms that have racked up P1.1 trillion in annual profits, the cost of a P170 daily wage hike for their three million workers would account for about 14 percent of their profits.

“For the 1.8 million workers in small enterprises, the cost of a wage increase is equivalent to 17 percent of their pay. This should be debunked by oppositors, with facts, and not with the old and tired scare tactics, without proof,” he said.

However, Escudero, conceded that if many microenterprises, or those with less than 10 employees and assets not exceeding P3 million, will be distressed by legislated pay increase, “then we can craft the language that responds to their situation.”

Another study that has not been disproven is that if adjusted for inflation, minimum wages across 17 regions are worth less today than in July 1989, when the last legislated nationwide wage took effect, Escudero said.

While the NCR floor wage of P610 daily has been used as reference, the fact is it varies by region, by general type of work; that in one region there is one minimum wage that is pegged at P306 a day, he pointed out.

“This is already below the poverty threshold of the government. How can you live on such a tiny salary?” he asked.