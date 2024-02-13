Celebrate love this Valentine’s Day at Rizal Park Luneta

MANILA, PHILIPPINES – This 14 February 2024 (Wednesday), 4:00 PM onwards, celebrate Valentine’s Day with us at Rizal Park Luneta! Get ready for an unforgettable Valentine’s date in the park, as you join our heartwarming events.

Be one of the 200 lucky (in love) parkgoers to win exciting prizes in our Palabunutan ng Puso booth.

Write your heart out! Take a risk in confessing your deepest affections when you participate in our Dedication Booth and Wall of Pag-ibig.

Think out loud and drop off your own personalized messages, which will be read aloud at the Musical Dancing Fountain.

With The Mailbox of Unsent Love Letters, be prepared to experience the firsthand kilig of reading handwritten love letters from fellow parkgoers. You can also leave your own message for someone special!

Last but certainly not the least, be enchanted by the entrancing talent of Filipino voices as the Martinian’s Strings Duo and Meg Zurbito will serenade the park-goers in Harana sa Luneta, a live busking music experience!

Don’t miss out on the chance to celebrate Valentine’s Day with the love-packed activities of Pag-ibig at the Park. Join us at Rizal Park Luneta this 14 February 2024, and make this season of love memorable and worthwhile!

#PagIbigAtThePark #ValentinesDay #RizalParkLuneta