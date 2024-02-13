Cancellation of Teves’ passport not yet final and executory–DOJ

THE Department of Justice (DOJ) acknowledged Tuesday that the order of the Regional Trial Court (RTC) of Manila City to cancel the passport of expelled Negros Oriental 3rd District Rep. Arnolfo “Arnie” A. Teves Jr., is not yet final and executory.

In an interview with reporters during the “Safer Internet Day for Children” celebration held at the SMX Convention Center in Pasay City, DOJ spokesman Dominic Clavano IV said the justice department would have to wait for the court’s decision on the motion for reconsideration that Teves’ camp would be filing before the processes for the cancellation of his passport could commence.

Clavano said under the Rules of Court, Teves’ lawyers have 15 days within which to file a motion for reconsideration of the Manila RTC’s decision issued on February 8, 2024.

“Well due process dictates that the decision will become final and executory only upon 15 days, within which his counsel has a chance to file necessary pleadings, which include the motion for reconsideration,” Clavano said.

Asked if the possible filing of a motion for reconsideration by Teves’ lawyers would stall the execution of the cancellation of his passport, Clavano said the matter was up to “the appreciation of the judge.”

“On our part, that is something, that’s a bone of contention. In the decision, it was stated there that Teves’ personality would only be acknowledged once he presents himself before the court,” Clavano pointed out.

However, Clavano assured that the justice department would strongly oppose any motion that Teves’ camp would be filing just to delay the cancellation of his passport.

“We will oppose what the other camp was saying about the filing of a motion for reconsideration and appealing the decision before the Court of Appeals or the Supreme Court,” Clavano said.

Last February 8, the Manila RTC issued an order granting the justice department’s bid to cancel Teves’ passport, declaring that his right to travel can be impaired since his case involves public safety following his designation as a terrorist by the Anti Terror Council (ATC).

Teves has been tagged as the as mastermind in the killing of Negros Oriental Gov. Roel Degamo and 10 other innocent civilians.

He is facing with multiple counts of murder before the trial court.

The Manila RTC held that Teves could be considered a fugitive from justice due to his failure to return to the country from the United States after the expiration of his travel authority on March 9, 2023.

Teves was allowed to travel to the US from February 9, 2023 to March 9, 2023 for medical purposes, while the killing of Degamo and 10 others happened on March 4, 2023.

“His actions as well as his group indeed created fear and intimidation of the local population and government of Negros Oriental undermining public safety.

Thus, there exist basis or grounds for the Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) to cancel accused Teves Jr.’s passport,” the court explained.

Aside from directing the DFA to cancel Teves’ passport, the trial court directed the secretary of DFA and the National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) to take all the necessary steps to bring the former lawmaker to the country pursuant the warrant of arrest issued against him.

It also noted that based on the affidavits of his co-accused, strong evidence points he could be the mastermind behind the gruesome killing of Degamo and the innocent civilians in broad daylight.