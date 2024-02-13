BPI renews partnership with JPN’s Mizuho Bank

THE Bank of the Philippine Islands (BPI) announced having renewed its partnership with Mizuho Bank Ltd. (Mizuho Bank) the continued recovery of the Philippine economy from its pandemic-induced losses.

In a statement on Tuesday, BPI cited that the Philippine economy’s upward growth trajectory signals the recovery not only of consumption spending but also investments, including Japanese investments.

The BPI noted that 1,400 Japanese companies are operating in the Philippines as of 2023. Further, more than half, or 60 percent, of the country’s foreign direct investments are from Japan.

“This renewed agreement between Mizuho and BPI reflects the resilience and growth of our relationship over the years,” BPI President and CEO Jose Teodoro K. Limcaoco was quoted in the statement as saying. Limcaoco added that the Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) the two lenders’ officials signed “goes beyond the fundamentals by addressing the expansion of Japanese businesses through mergers and acquisitions, asset management, human resources, and ESG [environmental, social and governance] in its broader scope of operation.”

Mizuho Bank is a leading global bank with one of the largest customer bases in Japan and an extensive network of financial and business centers, the statement read. BPI and Mizuho Bank are aligned in their mission to become the most trusted financial partner for their clients, added the statement.

In 2012, both banks entered into an agreement to offer financial services to Japanese companies considering entry to the Philippines.

The collaboration focuses on local currency services, the introduction of local and sales partners, mutual efforts in developing credit markets, and information exchange on local financial markets and regulations.

Yasuhiro Kubota, Mizuho Bank Managing Executive Officer and Co-CEO for Asia Pacific, was quoted in the statement as saying their first agreement with BPI was signed in 2012.

“And since then, the business environment has undergone significant changes,” Kubota said. “With the renewed partnership, it is time to strengthen both our capabilities to better serve a larger customer base. We look forward to more collaborations with BPI as we usher in a brighter era for the Philippines.”

According to BPI, the lender has been servicing more than 500 Japanese companies in the country, offering trade products, providing investment opportunities, and lending for capital expenditures and working capital requirements. BPI said it also supports the well-being of the companies’ employees by facilitating monthly payroll, providing health and insurance coverage, and assisting with retirement planning.

According to BPI Institutional Banking Head Juan Carlos L. Syquia, the lenders’ partnership “flourished, leading to a commitment with mutual growth and success.” “Our joint venture with Tokyo Century has only strengthened our bond with Mizuho Bank, fortifying the relationship that originated from the initial MOU.”

BPI said investment spending is poised for growth, following adjustments in the construction sector and the likelihood of interest rates having reached their peak.

This conducive environment may encourage businesses in becoming more aggressive with their capital expenditures, reflecting a promising outlook for growth amid lower inflation.