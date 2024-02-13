Bill seeks 50% discount on OFW-remittance fees

TO enhance the protection of the hard-earned remittances of overseas Filipino workers (OFWs), the House Committee on Ways and Means approved last Tuesday an unnumbered substitute bill protecting OFW remittances.

Kabayan Rep. Ron P. Salo presented and sponsored the substitute bill for “An Act Providing For Protection of the Remittances of OFWs” during the House Committee on Ways and Means meeting on February 13. The bill received the Committee’s approval.

“It is imperative that we lessen the cost incurred by OFWs in their remittances, which account for a staggering $36.1 billion, or 8.9 percent of the country’s gross domestic product,” Salo said.

The committee, headed by Albay Rep. Joey Sarte Salceda, greenlit the approval of House Bills (HB) 185, 1190, 2944, 3020, 4170, 4257, 4343, 4397, and 4469, all of which collectively propose comprehensive measures to protect OFW remittances.

The approved proposals address the various facets of safeguarding OFW remittances. The proposed legislation seeks “to establish a robust framework that ensures the protection and proper utilization” of remittances sent by OFWs.

The proposed legislation aims to grant a 50-percent discount on the fees of OFW remittances to their families back here in the Philippines. In return, banks and other financial intermediaries will receive tax deductions equivalent to the discounts provided to OFWs.

Initially, the substitute bill included a provision limiting the total annual tax deduction for these financial intermediaries to P24,000 per OFW. However, the committee removed the proposed cap to further encourage OFWs to send their remittances, Salo said.

Moreover, the bill prevents these financial institutions from increasing remittance fees without prior consultation with government financial institutions, thereby shielding OFWs from unexpected fee increases.