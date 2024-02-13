‘Assertive transparency’ now PHL’s weapon of choice in row with China

Security experts urged the government Tuesday to institutionalize “assertive transparency” because it has been proven effective in countering China’s escalating misinformation and malign activities in the West Philippine Sea (WPS).

The experts made the statement during a forum that tackled disinformation in the WPS organized by the Stratbase Institute.

Retired United States Col. Raymond Powell, founder of security think tank Project Sealight emphasized, “The importance of institutionalizing transparency—to write it down and disseminate so that everybody will fully understand it.”

“Maximum transparency brings maximum accountability…if you turn on the lights in the grey zone, all of sudden the ‘cockroaches’ scatter,” Powell said.

Dr. Benjamin Goirigolzarri, Ph.D., Team Member of Project Myoushu, Gordian Knot Center for National Security Innovation said, “Committing to the use of free press offered a really compelling narrative in the face of Chinese misinformation. So, now, Philippine vessels are armed with journalists ready to document run-ins with the Chinese militia to put on display to the world the bullying that Chinese are doing in the South China Sea [SCS].”

“Assertive transparency shifts the calculus on grey zone aggression. It has the impression of imposing a really steep international reputational cost to the bad actors,” Goirigolzarri said.

In a paper published by Stratbase Institute, Powell and Gorigolzarri comprehensively analyzed the government’s assertive transparency initiative, which involves “seeking out and exposing Chinese maritime aggression for the world to see.”

They noted that the transparency initiative “enables ordinary citizens to viscerally experience the full measure of gray zone aggression, which gives the government increased political latitude to take the hard steps required to push back.”

Commodore Jay Tarriela, Philippine Coast Guard Adviser of the Commandant for Maritime Security, said, “our efforts to publicize compelling videos and images that truthfully document Chinese illegal actions in the West Philippine Sea, have garnered international attention and condemnation. More countries are now expressing their criticism and standing in solidarity with Manila against Beijing’s bullying behavior and blatant disregard for international law.”

Tarriela pointed out that Beijing utilizes social media platforms and rely on their trolls to spread fake news and disinformation to support their false narrative. In the cyber-information space, Tarriela said, “they aim to sow discord, disunity and confusion among the Filipino people.”

“Our transparency initiative is strategic because it does not require us to just be assertive in telling the truth or to withhold the portion of truth in order to be measured. Instead, it is strategic because it is designed to achieve a grand objective in pursuit of our national security and interest,” Tarriela said.

Stratbase Institute President Victor Andres Manhit said the Philippines’ assertive transparency campaign helps reaffirm the country’s rightful place within its own territory.

“China’s persistent claims over the West Philippine Sea remain inconsequential in altering the 2016 ruling by the Permanent Court of Arbitration. Their aggressive actions will not grant them the support of the international community. Their swarming and blocking tactics, excessive island-building, destruction of the marine environment, and water cannon tactics cannot overturn the established and well-respected international law,” Manhit said.