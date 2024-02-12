Wishing for Wins: NUSTAR launches Well-Wishing Festival

NUSTAR Resort Cebu is thrilled to announce its Well-Wishing Festival Raffle Promo, a captivating celebration of the Chinese New Year that invites everyone to partake in the rich cultural tradition of making wishes for prosperity, luck, and joy.

This exciting promotion runs from February 5 to 25, 2024, offering guests a chance to win incredible prizes and experience the magic of the Well-Wishing Festival.

A Prosperous Start to the Year

NUSTAR extends a warm invitation to all to join in on the Chinese New Year festivities. The Well-Wishing Festival brings to life the age-old tradition of making wishes for the coming year. The resort is adorned with vibrant decorations, including a magnificent Wishing Tree as the centerpiece, where guests can express their hopes and dreams.

Cultural Significance of the Well-Wishing Tree

The Well-Wishing Tree holds profound cultural significance, especially during the Chinese New Year. It symbolizes the unity of family and community, with wishes written on red and colorful cards hung from its branches. It is believed that the wishes on the tree bring good fortune and blessings to those who make them. NUSTAR embraces this tradition to create a festive atmosphere that resonates with the spirit of the Lunar New Year.

Exciting Prizes Up for Grabs

As part of the Well-Wishing Festival Raffle Promo, patrons who make a minimum purchase of Php2,000 in a single receipt at any NUSTAR dining outlet will be eligible to participate. Prizes include an overnight stay for two at the luxurious Fili Hotel, buffet dinner vouchers for two at Fili Café, and gaming credits that add an extra thrill to the celebration.

More Perks for Rewards Members

For a more seamless raffle promo experience, NUSTAR encourages guests to sign up for NUSTAR Rewards at the Casino Atrium Rewards Counter. Non-members are also welcome to join by filling out a membership application. Upon registration, they will receive a welcome gift and gain access to the exclusive perks and privileges that come with NUSTAR Rewards.

Redemption of wishing cards and raffle coupons will start on February 11, 2024, while the raffle draw will take place on February 25, 2024, at 8 p.m. at The Atrium.

For more information, visit the NUSTAR website at https://nustar.ph/portfolio/nustars-well-wishing-festival-raffle/ or contact (032) 888 8282.