Well-loved masterpieces and magical Filipino stories come to life in Ballet Manila’s new season

“A showcase of technical and virtuosic feats” is how world-renowned prima ballerina and Ballet Manila artistic director and chief executive officer Lisa Macuja Elizalde describes the opening salvo of the company’s 26th performance season, billed as “Ballet Masterpieces,” owing to the excellent lineup of shows that feature two classical ballet productions, along with the enchanting and timeless appeal of Filipino literary classics.

The season is set to open with the propitious staging of Le Corsaire (The Pirate) as rechoreographed by Macuja Elizalde herself. It will be staged on February 24 at 8 pm and February 25 at 5 pm at Ballet Manila’s home, the Aliw Theater in Pasay City.

From the swashbuckling tale of romantic adventure, Ballet Manila brings well-loved Filipino tales to life with Tatlong Kwento ni Lola Basyang on May 11, 8 pm, and May 12 and 18, 5 pm. For this special production, Ballet Manila has partnered with Anvil Publishing with an aim to keep alive the legacy of renowned Filipino writer Severino Reyes. The ballet versions are based on multiawarded children’s book writer Christine Bellen Ang’s retelling of Severino Reyes’ stories.

Completing the 26th season is Giselle, an ethereal, romantic ballet that tackles love, tragedy and loss, and will be performed on August 31, 8 pm, until September 1, 5 pm.

For the rest of the year, Ballet Manila (www.balletmanila.com.ph) is set to continue to showcase its unwavering artistry and excellence with the world premiere of Gerardo Francisco’s and Martin Lawrance’s cutting-edge version of Florante at Laura on October 12, 8 pm, and October 13 and 19, 5 pm.

Through its continuing partnership with Aréte Ateneo, audiences will get to enjoy Gerardo Francisco’s iteration of the Filipino classical tale Ang Ibong Adarna at the Areté Theater in November 2024.

Finally, the ballet company continues to celebrate its tradition of bringing the spirit of Christmas spirit alive through its Holiday Cheer Series. This year, the young and young at heart will get to enjoy Lisa Macuja-Elizalde’s take on Snow White and will be staged on December 25 to 30.

All performances will be staged at Aliw Theater, Pasay City. For tickets, visit www.ticketworld.com.ph or https://bit.ly/BuyTicketsBMLeCorsaire2024.