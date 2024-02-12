US, Australia, humanitarian groups send aid to Mindanao flood victims

THE international community led by the United States, Australia and humanitarian organizations are sending more than $2 million (P110 million) worth of assistance to the victims of severe flooding and landslides in Mindanao.

The trough of a low-pressure area (LPA) exacerbated by the northeast monsoon brought heavy rainfall in Northern Mindanao, Davao and CARAGA regions from January 28 to February 28. Massive flooding and landslides affected 1.3 million people with an estimated 352,000 people displaced, according to the national disaster agency.

International humanitarian group Oxfam Philippines said the whole town of B.E. Dujaili in Davao del Norte submerged when the two rivers overflowed and damaged the earth dike.

Based on their initial assessment, the affected families were relocated outside the Magupising Elementary School. They need more shelter as up to five families share one tent at a time.

“Mothers have to walk around 200 meters from their tents to collect water for their day’s needs,” Oxfam said. “Rice farms that are expected to produce up to 200 sacks of rice have been destroyed just a month before their harvest.”

USAID, US Marines humanitarian aid to Davao

According to the US Embassy in Manila, the US Agency for International Development (USAID) will release $1.25 million (70 million) worth of emergency food, shelter, water, sanitation and essential hygiene items to affected communities.

Nongovernment organizations, Catholic Relief Services and Action Against Hunger, were tapped to “ensure this life-saving assistance reaches the most vulnerable groups,” the US Embassy said in a statement.

The priority beneficiaries for this USAID assistance are single-parent households, persons with disabilities, pregnant and lactating women, the elderly, low-income families and indigenous peoples in two Davao provinces—Davao de Oro and Davao del Norte, as well as Davao City.

“We are proud to partner with the Philippine government to support the immediate needs of Mindanaoans in the areas hardest hit by the flooding and landslides,” USAID Mission Director Ryan Washburn said. “This support will help ensure that food and other life-saving supplies reach communities most in need.”

Last week, the USAID partnered with the Department of Human Settlements and Urban Development and the International Organization for Migration to distribute emergency shelters to 5,000 affected people whose homes were destroyed by flood or landslides.

The World Food Programme and USAID also helped the DSWD to transport food packs to 65,000 families.

Meanwhile, the US Department of Defense has tasked its Japan-based III Marine Expeditionary Force to deploy two KC-130J Hercules aircrafts and transport emergency shelter and food packs to the affected families.

The US Marines coordinated with the Department of Social Welfare and Development and the Office of Civil Defense in delivering the 15,000 food packs.

“Support to our Allies and partners, and their people in a time of need, is a non-negotiable,” US Marine Corps Lt. Gen. Roger Turner, the III MEF commanding general, said. “Working in direct coordination with USAID and the Government of the Philippines, we stand ready to support those who need urgent assistance.”

Australian, IOM partner assistance

Australian Ambassador to Manila HK Yu also announced that its Embassy and the International Organization for Migration are working to support the DSWD in the distribution of 1,800 shelter tarpaulins.

The tarps have been prepositioned in Mindanao to assist families that are still affected by the floods.