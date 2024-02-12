Stock-Market Outlook

Last week

Share prices surged for the third consecutive week, with the main index reaching the 6,800-point level, on the optimism of investors that the Chinese year of the Wood Dragon will be profitable for the market.

The benchmark Philippine Stock Exchange index (PSEi) gained 142.91 points to close at 6,850.16 points.

Investors were also elated with the January inflation print of 2.8 percent, which was at the lower end of the target range of the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP).

“This is the lowest CPI [consumer price index] recording since October of 2020, at the height of the pandemic with the strictest mobility restrictions; this has strengthened rate cut advocates and are being reflected in trades,” broker 2TradeAsia said.

It was a four-day trading week due to the celebration of the Chinese New Year holiday that started on Friday.

Volume of trade was slightly up, posting an average value of P5.26 billion. Foreign investors, which accounted for just less than half of all the trades, were net buyers at P2.33 billion.

Most of the sub-indices were up, except for the Mining and Oil index which dropped 239.12 points to close at 8,988.38 points.

The broader All Shares index gained 57.39 to 3,574.21, the Financials index rose 26.39 to 1,964.93, the Industrial index added 148.01 to 9,190.79, the Holding Firms index went up 56.57 to 6,421.34, the Property index climbed 89.97 to 2,969.79 and the Services index surged 78.63 to 1,713.53.

For the week, gainers led losers 120 to 107 and 26 shares were unchanged.

Top gainers were Filipino Fund Inc., Cemex Holdings Philippines Inc., Central Azucarera de Tarlac Inc., Jackstones Inc., GEOGRACE Resources Philippines Inc., SPC Power Corp. and Anchor Land Holdings Inc.

Top losers, meanwhile, were Concrete Aggregates Corp. A shares, Roxas Holdings Inc., LBC Express Holdings Inc., Easycall Communications Philippines Inc., AgriNurture Inc., National Reinsurance Corp. of the Philippines and Apex Mining Co. Inc.

This week

Share prices may continue its ascent this week, though there will be strong selling pressures as the main index has gone up for the third consecutive week.

Japhet Louis O. Tantiangco, senior research analyst at Philstocks Financials Inc., said the favorable economic data recently seen, including the slowdown in inflation last January and the strong December labor force survey results, may help in sustaining the positive market sentiment.

“Wall Street’s rally, if sustained, may also continue to provide positive spillovers to the local bourse. Still, investors are expected to look for further catalysts that would add reasons to the optimism. Primarily, investors are expected to look forward to our fourth quarter 2023 corporate results.”

2TradeAsia said it took the PSEi nearly one year to revisit the 6,800 level.

“A run towards 7,000 in the short-term will be on the back of more active trading volumes and positive fourth quarter earnings and first half of 2024 outlook over next weeks’ earnings calls, with volatile oscillations from supply pressure,” the broker said.

“That being said, the end game is long-term growth on the back of what could possibly be the best year in terms of earnings quality since 2019.”

Immediate support for the main index is seen at 6,700 points, and resistance at 7,000 points.

Stock picks

COL Financial Group Inc. said it is partial to the stock of Semirara Mining and Power Corp. as the worst may be over for it after making adjustments.

“I would rather buy this into a pullback currently because I think it seems to be losing some momentum. But I think the opportunity is for range traders here and when I give a greeting paddle that means there’s a trading opportunity maybe it might not go back to the previous high but I think if this correct you buy it and you range trade the configuration that you will spot,” Juanis Barredo, COL’s chief technical analyst, said.

Semirara’s shares closed last week at P32.70 apiece.

Meanwhile, Barredo said he is wary of ACEN Corp., even if the stock has been on the downtrend since 2022.

“I guess I’d like to see a lot more in its trend before I can whet my appetite for it. Because I don’t know, if I pick this up now how long I’m gonna have to wait to be correct. So I’d rather be focusing on issues that I can, I can have more confidence in,” he said.

“The problem is, you know, renewables are no longer in vogue right now. I mean, even in other countries, renewables are no longer ‘in fashion’, because I guess they need a lot of funding. And interest rates are so high,” April Lynn Tan, COL’s chief equity strategist, said.

ACEN shares was last traded at P4.38 apiece.