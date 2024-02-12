Sparkle to re-introduce real meaning of love this February

Sparkle GMA Artist Center joins in on the festivities of the so-called love month as it launches two rising pairings that’ll surely make hearts skip a beat. What sets them apart from the others is that this new set of pairings isn’t all just about inducing thrills.

The love teams of Ashley Sarmiento and Marco Masa as well as Princess Aliyah and Bryce Eusebio will reshape the meaning of love and allow you to see it from a different angle. Both in their youths, AshCo and PrYce are here to prove that young love can be wholesome, pure, and gentle.

With this being Sparkle’s first-ever launch for 2024, the leading talent management arm of GMA made sure to keep all the excitement up and running with several tricks up their sleeves.

To officially launch these new pairings, Sparkle organized a media conference and also unveiled a billboard along Edsa to spread the word further and let the public know that there are new young stars in town.

And that’s just the tip of the iceberg. At the core of this launch is Sparkle’s newest and first-ever TikTok Kilig Series which is ongoing until February 29 on their official TikTok account. Sparkle’s TikTok Kilig Series is a series of short, funny and kilig skits that star AshCo and PrYce as well as one of Sparkle’s staple love teams, AlFia a.k.a. Team Jolly which comprises stars Allen Ansay and Sofia Pablo. It’s also the talent management’s newest Valentine offering for its avid fans and supporters.

Ashley Sarmiento and Marco Masa’s “Secret Notes” runs from February 8 to 14. Fans and fellow gamers can also look forward to Princess Aliyah and Bryce Eusebio’s budding friendship in “Beyond the Game” which will run from February 16 to 22.

Last, but not least, one of Sparkle’s strongest pairings, Sofia Pablo and Allen Ansay will also star in Sparkle’s “Mystery Girl” which will run from February 24 to 29.