Solon wants PhilHealth to pay more for hospital costs

Speaker Ferdinand Martin G. Romualdez said PhilHealth should assume a greater share of the financial burden associated with hospitalization, encompassing medical bills and doctors’ fees incurred by patients admitted to private hospitals.

Romualdez said he plans to meet with officials of the PhilHealth and the Department of Health (DOH) to explore avenues for expanding members’ benefits, particularly by augmenting PhilHealth’s contribution towards private hospital admissions.

“Many have inquired if we can increase PhilHealth’s coverage for billing and doctors’ fees when opting for private rooms or pay wards,” the Speaker said.

Highlighting concerns, especially among indigent patients, Romualdez pointed out that PhilHealth currently covers only 15 percent to 20 percent of hospital bills in private medical facilities, particularly for those admitted to private wards.

He also addressed complaints about PhilHealth subsidizing only 30 percent of professional fees for physicians and medical specialists attending to private hospital patients.

“Not everyone admitted to the hospital is in the free or charity ward. Charity beds get filled up quickly,” Romualdez added. “People are asking if PhilHealth can cover half of their bill when admitted to private hospitals so that members only need to pay half.”

Private Hospital Association of the Philippines (PHAP) President Jose Rene De Grano supported Romualdez’s proposal, recognizing it as a significant help to the public.

De Grano emphasized the prevalence of patients in pay wards due to the swift depletion of charity ward beds and acknowledged the financial strain of doctors’ fees on patients.

“We will find a solution on how to address this concern of the public without resorting to crafting new laws, as it can be a lengthy process. Definitely, we hear our constituents. Therefore, we have to do something about it,” the physician added.