Sen. Go highlights unity amid diversity at Aguman Ding Capampangan-Davao

At the 70th founding anniversary of Aguman Ding Capampangan-Davao, Inc., held at RAM’s Restaurant in Davao City, Senator Christopher “Bong” Go conveyed his heartfelt greetings to the organization’s new officers, Board of Directors, and members.

The event, celebrated on Saturday, February 10, was a vibrant acknowledgment of Davao City’s Capampangan community’s long-standing tradition of unity and respect.

The Aguman Ding Capampangan-Davao Inc. is dedicated to preserving and promoting the rich heritage of Pampanga among Capampangans living in the Davao region.

In his speech, Go acknowledged the new leaders and Board Members for the term 2024-2025, underlining the anniversary as a reflection of the Capampangan spirit of togetherness and mutual support, especially for those who have made Davao their home.

He pointed out, “Sa temang ‘Respeto tamu cada metung queca tamu mga Capampangan,’ isinasalamin natin ang diwa ng pagkakaisa at paggalang sa bawat isa, lalo na sa ating mga kabalen na nagpasyang manirahan dito sa Davao City.”

Reflecting on his health-care advocacy, Go reminisced about his efforts during former president Rodrigo Duterte’s presidency to establish the Overseas Filipino Worker (OFW) Hospital in Pampanga.

This initiative, made possible by the generous land donation from the provincial government of Pampanga, led to the opening of a 6-story, 100-bed facility in May 2022, dedicated to serving OFWs and their dependents.

To sustain and enhance health-care services for OFWs, Go introduced Senate Bill No. 2297, which aims to institutionalize the OFW Hospital, ensuring its enduring operation through allocated funding, staffing, and equipment.

“It represents a strategic move to fortify health-care support for OFWs and their families by integrating a Malasakit Center within the hospital premises, thereby streamlining access to government medical assistance,” said Go.

The senator took pride in the continuous operations of Malasakit Centers, a program designed to simplify Filipinos’ access to medical assistance by bringing together services from various government agencies under one roof.

Go is the principal author and sponsor of Republic Act No. 11463, or the Malasakit Centers Act of 2019, which institutionalized the Malasakit Centers program. With 159 centers nationwide, this initiative has assisted nearly 10 million Filipinos according to DOH, demonstrating the tangible benefits of streamlined government support.