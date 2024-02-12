Rural bank to launch card product

THE Rural Bank of Cavite City Inc. (RBCCI), operator of local mobile banking application OwnBank, announced it has partnered with Mastercard to provide card offers and secure digital transactions to its customers.

In a statement on Monday, OwnBank-RBCCI said through its partnership with Mastercard, it will be able to launch a virtual and physical debit card to its customers.

According to OwnBank-RBCCI, its existing services will be integrated with Mastercard’s digital solutions, offering customers financial services for managing transactions, transferring funds, and growing savings.

“This strategic partnership aims to foster financial inclusion and is poised to introduce new and sophisticated solutions that empower individuals and businesses across the country,” the rural lender said.

OwnBank-RBCCI said that through the partnership, all its users will receive a virtual debit card. For users who have fully upgraded their OwnBank accounts and have met certain criteria will also be able to receive a physical debt card.

This card will allow customers to experience contactless payment and enhanced security using advanced EMV technology. OwnBank credit cards also has security features and provides unified card and account numbers.

“OwnBank through Mastercard will provide its users access to numerous international merchants and ATMs, thereby increasing transactional flexibility and convenience,” the mobile bank also stated.

The OwnBank Virtual Debit Card is set to launch in the first quarter of 2024, followed by the Physical Debit Card in the second quarter of 2024.

OwnBank said despite cash being the primary payment method for Filipinos, authorities are urging an increased adoption of banking and debit cards, especially among the unbanked, to enhance financial inclusion.

The country has witnessed a surge in digital-only banks and a preference for electronic payments, driving growth in card payments.

Based on a GlobalData study, the country’s cards and payments market was valued at over $45 billion last year, with an expected CAGR surpassing 7 percent from 2023 to 2027.