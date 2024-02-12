Product in Focus: 44W fast-charging in vivo Y27s, Y27

For those constantly on the move or immersed in busy schedules, the ability to charge phones quickly is not just a luxury but a necessity. Thankfully, the vivo Y27s and Y27 excel at fast charging in their price range.

The vivo Y27s and Y27 redefine efficiency, offering a charging experience that caters to the fast-paced lifestyles of modern individuals.

At the core of their appeal lies the revolutionary 44W FlashCharge technology. Forget about long charging times. The vivo Y27s and Y27 can charge up to 70% in less than an hour, providing ample battery life to keep you going all day long.

They also have strong 5000mAh batteries that guarantee you can use them without breaks, keeping you connected and productive. Whether you are gaming, streaming, or multitasking, the vivo Y27s and Y27 deliver reliable performance when it counts.

Safety is also important for the vivo Y27s and Y27. They have built-in features that protect them from common charging dangers, giving you a secure and hassle-free charging experience. Plus, the Smart Charging Engine optimizes the charging strategies to lower battery damage over time, extending the device’s life.

The vivo Y27s and Y27 blend style and substance, with stylish color options for every taste. Whether you prefer the classic Burgundy Black or the vibrant Garden Green and Sea Blue, there is a design that matches your personality.

vivo Y27 in Burgandy Black



The vivo Y27s and Y27 have the perfect balance of speed, performance, and style. With their ultra-fast charging capability, they are designed to keep up with your fast-paced lifestyle.

Don’t let a low battery slow you down – experience the power of 44W fast-charging in vivo Y27s and Y27 today.

The vivo Y27s (8GB + 256GB) is priced at Php 9,999 and you can get it at vivo concept stores nationwide and online platforms like Shopee, TikTok, and Lazada. Its lower variant, vivo Y27 (6GB + 128GB), is also available for only Php 7,999.