Today's front page, Friday, February 9, 2024

Business Mirror Front Page Friday February 9, 2024

Ombudsman questions PMS Memo to Palace appointees

OMBUDSMAN Samuel Martires has questioned the issuance of a memorandum  by the Office of the Presidential Management Staff (PMS) mandating presidential appointees to submit various clearances needed for a performance review.

In a radio interview, Martires said he has been in government since 1976 and he has never seen a Palace memorandum addressed to  all government heads that is not signed by the Executive Secretary.

“It’s the Executive Secretary who should have signed the memorandum,” Martires said.

Martires lamented PMS’s failure to clearly identify those covered by the memorandum and to consider the short deadline period of 30 days.

“Who are these presidential appointees? Do they include cabinet secretaries, undersecretaries, assistant secretaries? Do they include the career executive officers who were promoted by the president? Do they include those who have specific terms of office? Do they include the members of the Judicial and Bar Council, who were appointed by the president but were confirmed by the Commission on Appointments? Do they include constitutional officers like me?” Martires asked.

The order directed all incumbent presidential appointees appointed before  February 1, 2023  to submit their updated personal data sheet and clearances from the Civil Service Commission, National Bureau of Investigation, Office of the Ombudsman and Sandiganbayan.

However, Martires indicated that PMS failed to consider the shortness of the deadline for compliance, only roughly 30 days.

Martires said it is hard to comply with the  30-day  deadline imposed by the PMS as the Ombudsman cannot give special or fast-lane treatment to presidential appointees applying for clearances.

The Ombudsman has a backlog of about 4,000 seeking clearances from their central office alone, with another 4,000 or so seeking clearances from their Visayas office.

The Commission on Audit and the Civil Service Commission also require Ombudsman clearances even for government officials seeking only to monetize their leave credits, he said.

Those about to retire or are due for promotion in the National Police and the Armed Forces, also require Ombudsman certifications, Martires added. 

