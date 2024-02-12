NG raises P17B as T-bill yields corrected higher

THE national government successfully raised P17 billion, P2 billion higher than what is programmed, through the sale of Treasury bills (T-bills) as average yields corrected higher for the eighth straight auction.

The Bureau of the Treasury (BTr) on Monday, made a full award and even surpassed its P15 billion programmed auction of three-tenor T-bills.

According to the Treasury, the auction was 3.3 times oversubscribed, attracting P42.3 billion in total tenders. This prompted the Auction Committee to “double the accepted non-competitive bids for the 364-day security,” the Treasury said in a statement on Monday after the auction.

“With its decision, the Committee raised P17.0 billion through the auction from the initial program of P15.0 billion,” the Treasury said.

The Treasury raised the full amount of P5 billion each from the 91-day and 182-day T-bills on top of the P7-billion upsized award for the 364-day debt papers.

Auction results showed that the 364-day T-bills received the most bids with a total offer of P22.782 billion followed by the 182-day T-bills at P15.790 billion total bids. The 91-day T-bills fetched a total offer of P10.720 billion from investors.

The average rate for the 91-day T-bills settled at 5.506 percent with a range of 5.475 percent to 5.550 percent.

The 182-day T-bills saw its yield averaging at 5.879 percent. The government security rates were between 5.858 percent and 5.895 percent.

Investors’ average rate for the 364-day T-bills, meanwhile, was at 6.064 percent with a yield range of 6.048 percent to 6.075 percent.

Rizal Commercial Banking Corp. (RCBC) Chief Economist Michael L. Ricafort said the T-bills average auction yields were “unusually higher” but continued to go up as they are still lower compared to the interest rate of Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP).

Ricafort explained that this is “similar to the slight week-on-week rise in the comparable PHP BVAL yields, ahead of the 5-year Retail Treasury Bond (RTB) offering that could siphon off some of the excess peso liquidity from the financial system, especially before the PHP700 billion total RTB maturities in early March 2024.”

The RCBC executive added T-bill yields continued to be “slightly higher” after higher global crude oil prices recently to two-month highs and higher Treasury yields recently.

This, Ricafort said, after a cautious stance by most US Federal Reserve officials before cutting Fed rates to ensure inflation goes towards the 2 percent Fed target.

“Ahead of the latest BSP rate-setting meeting on Thursday, February 15, 2024, that could match the Fed rate pause on January 31, 2024,” Ricafort added.

The Treasury targets to raise as much as P210 billion from the domestic market in February from the combined tender of T-bills amounting to P60 billion and P150 billion through Treasury bonds (T-bonds).

The Treasury will tender a total of P51.050 billion worth of T-bills and P1.802 trillion worth of T-bonds for the entire 2024.

The Marcos Jr. administration would borrow P1.853 trillion from the domestic market through the sale of T-bills and T-bonds.

Image credits: Tupungato | Dreamstime.com





