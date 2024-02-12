Newport World Resorts unveils bigger Epic Rewards with Winford Resort and Casino Manila

Newport World Resorts welcomed the auspicious Year of the Wood Dragon with the announcement of the exciting expansion of its membership program, Epic Rewards.

Over 650,000 patrons of the country’s pioneering integrated resort through the Epic Rewards program now have unparalleled access to more lifestyle options including the deluxe hotel Winford Resort and Casino Manila (WRCM), making every visit more rewarding.

Epic Rewards has become one of the country’s largest multi-property, multi-category, and multi-channel membership programs by an integrated resort, as it expands beyond Newport City.

“As we celebrate 15 years in the industry, we are making history with even more epic developments lined up. Epic Rewards is envisioned to elevate each member’s Experiences, Partnerships, Incentives, and Choices across the property, and even beyond,” Newport World Resorts Chief Marketing Officer David Jorden shared.

WRCM President and Chief Operating Officer Jeff Evora also revealed, “Through this landmark partnership with Newport World Resorts, Epic Rewards members get access to Winford’s entire portfolio of exciting offers including hotel stays, dining experiences, and a whole lot more.”

Members can now use Epic Points across all partner merchants of Newport World Resorts. From luxury retail, restaurants, and premier entertainment, to its all-star international hotel brands, members can redeem rewards everywhere.

In addition to the extensive redemption options, Epic Rewards ensures convenient access to rewards through onsite and online channels, such as the Epic Rewards App, Maya Terminals, BDO Terminals, NWR E-commerce website, onsite membership counters, and more.

Epic Rewards grows into a more powerful and all-encompassing lifestyle rewards program, expanding its reach to more partners throughout the Philippines including several Megaworld Hotels and Resorts and Megaworld Lifestyle Malls.

Through Epic Rewards, Newport World Resorts has elevated the standard of casino, hotels, retail, and entertainment since the program’s launch in September 2022.

For more information on the Epic Rewards program, visit www.newportworldresorts.com and follow @newportworldresorts on Facebook and Instagram, and @nwresorts on Twitter. Make the most of your visit and sign up for an Epic Membership or download the Newport World Resorts Mobile App for free at the Apple App Store and Google Play Store.