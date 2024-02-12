Merrymaking and more at Winford

This month of February, Winford Resort & Casino Manila (WRCM) in San Lazaro, Manila, is in full celebration mode once again. The luxury hotel is gearing up to usher in the Year of the Wood Dragon with a Lunar New Year Celebration on February 13, 2024 featuring a Ceremonial Dragon & Lion Dance parade throughout the property grounds.

Also headlining the February attractions at WRCM is none other than multi-awarded ‘Ultimate Performer’ Vina Morales who is set to perform, live, on February 17, 2024, at the Hippodrome Bar & Lounge.

A winner of two Awit Awards, including the prestigious Album of the Year, Morales emerged as Champion of the first Ikon Asean Awards in 2007 and is also a two-time Best Actress nominee at the FAMAS Awards. In a career that spans four decades and multiple skill sets, she has made a name for herself in film and television, with over 40 movies, at least 20 TV shows, not to mention a 2023 debut performance on Broadway in the popular Here Lies Love musical as a welcome addition to her diverse portfolio.

This Saturday Special featuring Vina Morales exclusive at WRCM is free of charge, with VIP seats available for PHP1,250 inclusive of food and drink or by earning 180 points a day.

Other exciting attractions this month include Millionaire’s Raffle from February 1 to 24, 2024 where participants stand a chance to win P300,000 free play credits or chips in the February 10 draw, or P1 million free play credit or chips in the February 24 draw. To join, simply earn 50 promo points daily for one raffle ticket.

There is also the Slots Tournament 1st Series where participants may play for a chance to win a share from a prize pot of P500,000 free play. Pre-registration period is from January 29 to February 22, 2024 and tournament dates are on February 22 to 23, 2024 with a buy-in of P4,000 to join and is by invitation only. For more details, members and guests may proceed to the membership counter at WRCM.

WRCM is located in San Lazaro Tourism & Business Park, Santa Cruz, Manila. Visit www.winfordmanila.com for more information or call the hotline at +63 (2) 8528-3600 for inquiries. You may also follow Winford Resort & Casino Manila on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram for the latest updates on special events and promotions.