Marriott’s multi-awarded campaign ‘Marriott Moments,’ wins First Quill Award

The Marriott Moments Campaign presented by Marriott Bonvoy—the hotel’s global loyalty program—led by the Marriott Philippines received an Award of Excellence for Communication Skills during The 20th Philippine Quill Awards organized by the International Association of Business Communicators (IABC) at the Marriott Grand Ballroom last January 23, 2024.

According to IABC, there are more than 800 entries this year—the highest in Philippine Quill history. This award adds to the campaign’s previous accolades namely Anvil Awards by the Public Relations Society of the Philippines setting the record of being the first hotel chain to receive such recognition and Silver Stevie from the Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards.

Receiving this prestigious award: (L-R) Cluster Graphic Designer, Diana Licop; Cluster Marketing Communications Assistant, Christelle Tolisora; Cluster Director of Marketing Communications, Archiemedes Nicasio; General Manager of Marriott Manila and Multi-Property Vice President of Marriott International — Philippines, Bruce Winton; Cluster Marketing Communications Manager, Belle Cahulogan; Cluster Digital and Social Media Strategist, Jolan Geyrozaga; Cluster Senior Graphic Designer, Jaron Nepomuceno.

Coming from the pandemic, the Marriott Moments Campaign conveyed the message that Marriott remains to be an ally of people in celebrating important milestones, those moments of gathering with valued people that the world truly missed with “Marry Me At Marriott”— a by-invitation signature bridal fashion show of Marriott Manila at the Marriott Grand Ballroom.

This annual event becomes one of the subsets of Marriott Moments Campaign along with Marriott Moments A-Fair: Life’s Big Events Expo held at the MGBX Exhibition Hall that launched Marriott Manila’s new facility and gathered top wedding and event suppliers, and the calibrated My Favorite Travel Channel, the property’s official Youtube Channel with the My Marriott Moments playlist—a showcase of real people sharing their pieces of memorable events held at Marriott Hotel Manila.