Kaspersky offers Pinoys tips for ‘safer’ viewing of NSFW, NSFL content online

As Filipinos have consistently claimed the title of the top viewers of adult content in Pornhub for the past four years, Kasperksy has taken on the role of educator—teaching Pinoys how to navigate NSFW (not-safe-for-work) and NSFL (not-safe-for-life) content online.

Yeo Siang Tiong, General Manager for Southeast Asia at Kaspersky, emphasized the critical need for understanding the potential risks tied to online activities.

“The kind and amount of information that we can now access through the internet is almost limitless. And many of us are happy to do things online. On the flipside, our research shows some prefer to keep those habits to themselves. In fact, many see the Internet as a place to hide,” he said.

According to Kaspersky’s study, 41 percent of people apply additional measures when browsing the internet to hide their information from the websites they visit.

The same study revealed that family members, colleagues and the government are the top three groups of people we don’t want to know certain things about us.

Yeo provided insights and practical tips tailored for Filipino users to maintain their privacy while indulging in adult content online.

He said incognito mode proves invaluable to prevent embarrassing suggestions in the address bar. Similarly, clearing cookies and browser history can help avoid revealing sensitive information to family members.

Filipinos may also opt to use privacy-centric browsers—like Firefox—that offer an effective shield against tracking by advertising networks and internet giants.

Meanwhile, implementing a Virtual Private Network (VPN) to encrypt traffic proves instrumental in thwarting internet service providers (ISP) from monitoring online activities.

Yeo also advised users to ignore scam emails claiming evidence of adult content consumption and promptly mark such emails as spam.

Opting for well-known and reputable adult content websites, downloading apps exclusively from official sources, refraining from clicking on ad links, and using protective solutions like Kaspersky Premium are also some of the measures that Yeo said Pinoys could use to safely enjoy adult content online.

“With online content at our fingertips, people will read and watch online whatever they want to. Whichever it is, we recommend doing it safely. Remember your digital reputation is closely linked to your personal reputation. With a stroke of unfortunate luck, your online habit or personal information can accidentally become available to others, despite your wishes. Not only would it make you a target of malware but it could end up costing you your job,” added Yeo.