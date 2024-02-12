Isuzu Gencars Makati clinches back-to-back win as Dealer of the Year

ISUZU Gencars Makati is the back-to-back recipient of the Dealer of the Year Award (DOYA) from Isuzu Philippines Corporation (IPC). The recognition was conferred during the 2023 Dealer of the Year Awards Night, held on February 9, 2024, at the Grand Ballroom of Solaire Hotel in Parañaque.

This feat marks Isuzu Gencars Makati’s fourth DOYA championship. Their journey to success began with a back-to-back win in 2004, the first-ever DOYA given, and 2005, followed by another impressive back-to-back triumph in 2022 and 2023. Additionally, the dealership secured notable placements over the years, clinching 2nd in 2006 and 2010, and 3rd in 2009.

Isuzu Gencars Sta. Rosa wins 1st Place in the Excellence in Service Operations category. Pictured from left to right are IPC Section Head for Technical Service Bong Corocoto; Isuzu Gencars executive officers including Sta. Rosa General Manager William Abril, Gencars Operations Executive Giannina Eunice Cabangon, Gencars President Lerma Nacnac, Sta. Rosa Assistant Aftersales Manager Mark Tirso II Dela Cruz, Gencars Chairman D. Edgard A. Cabangon, Sharon Tan; and IPC Section Head for Fleet Support Dennis Esquejo.

The Dealer of the Year Award serves as a testament to an Isuzu dealership’s unwavering commitment to unparalleled sales and aftersales performance, recognized and appreciated by Isuzu Philippines Corporation.

In addition to the DOYA, Isuzu Gencars Makati triumphed in other categories, securing 2nd Place in the Excellence in Parts Operations and Excellence in Sales Operations categories. While Krisha Ruth Callano, Sales Executive of Isuzu Gencars Makati, placed 4th in the Truck Elite of the Year category.

Excellence in service ops

Moreover, Isuzu Gencars Sta. Rosa, another dealership of the Gencars group, secured 1st Place in the Excellence in Service Operations category. This achievement is a direct result of their relentless hard work and commitment to going the extra mile for their customers. Through initiatives such as service caravans and securing several local partnership contracts, they have succeeded in making Isuzu services more accessible to their clients. This dedication exemplifies a practice not limited to this branch, but embraced by the entire Gencars group as well.

D. Edgard A. Cabangon, Chairman of Isuzu Gencars, extended his gratitude and appreciation to Isuzu Philippines Corporation, stating, “Our loyalty to the Isuzu family is unwavering. We are deeply grateful for the support and trust that Isuzu Philippines Corporation has bestowed upon the Gencars group for the past 45 years.” He lauded the hard work and dedication of the employees and salesforce, remarking, “This achievement would not have been possible without the hard work and dedication of our employees and salesforce. Thank you for all that you do for our company.”

He also thanked their clients: “Lastly, we are very grateful to our customers, especially our loyal clients. Without them, the Isuzu Gencars group would not be where we are now.”

Cabangon described it as, “The perfect Chinese New Year gift,” coinciding with the festive occasion. He also shared his personal joy, considering it an early present. “This year, 2024, marks my year—the Year of the Wood Dragon, and on April 9, I will be celebrating my 60th birthday. This recognition is indeed a meaningful gift for me, and of course, for the entire ALC Group of Companies.”

As these awards inspire Isuzu Gencars in their quest to deliver quality services and achieve customer satisfaction, the company is poised for further expansion within its dealership network. The company has acquired an extensive property in San Pablo, gearing up to unveil a more expansive Isuzu Gencars San Pablo showroom and service area. This new facility, set to be unveiled early this year, promises even more comprehensive and exceptional service to the people of San Pablo and nearby regions. Additionally, plans are under way for the expansion and Isuzu Outlet Standard (IOS) renovation at its branch in Naga City.

Notably, in January 2015, the company provided the customized Isuzu D-MAX Popemobile utilized by His Holiness Pope Francis during his historic visit to the Philippines. Later that same year, Isuzu Gencars gifted a second Popemobile to His Holiness, personally delivered by its chairman D. Edgard A. Cabangon to the Vatican.

Isuzu Gencars currently has a network of seven branches located in Makati City; Batangas City and Sto. Tomas City in Batangas; San Pablo City and Sta. Rosa City in Laguna; and Legazpi City and Naga City in Bicol. It is a member of the ALC Group of Companies, founded by the late Amb. Antonio L. Cabangon Chua, and is currently chaired by D. Edgard A. Cabangon.

Image credits: Roy Domingo





