Interactive 3D street art unveiled

As February ushers in Arts Month, South Park District, a 6.6-hectare master planned community of residential and commercial developments, transforms its vibrant community into an interactive canvas with 3D paintings unveiled on February 3.

Complementing the district’s existing art installations, these 3D paintings make the landscape a destination for creative exploration where art seamlessly blends with nature and home.

Among the talented artists who helped design and produce these latest paintings were John Mark Saycon, Neil Defeo and Melanio Bulauitan III—members of Guhit Sudlungan, the winning team of visual artists who participated at the first 3D street painting competition mounted by Avida in 2011. For this year’s venture, the team collaborated with fellow artists Brian Defeo, Emil Aldrine Alarcon, Didier Marc Alarcon, Jefferson Malong and Jervin Ferrer.

Tess Tatco, Avida Land’s marketing head, shares the company’s excitement over the newest attractions in the place. “We’re proud to showcase once more the creative talents of local artists,” she says. “Come and visit South Park District to discover the joy and inspiration that visual art can bring.”

Tatco stresses that the best way to enjoy 3D paintings is by seeing these up close. “This is why we invite everyone to get up close to these stunning works of art at South Park District in National Road, Alabang. Unleash your inner artist and capture great photos with your loved ones and friends.”

Property seekers who want to live a balanced life amid the relaxing vibe of the South may visit the Avida Towers Ardane Showroom.

Avida Land Corp. (https://www.avidaland.com/) is the upper mid-income residential brand of Ayala Land, the Philippines’ leading developer of sustainable estates offering a diverse mix of properties such as residential, retail, office, hotels, and leisure developments that support local economic growth and nation-building.

