HONOR Philippines gathers over 500 jumpers to raise awareness for heart health

HONOR X9b 5G fever hasn’t subsided one bit as over 500 jumpers flock in support for the Philippine Heart Center.

Manila, Philippines, February 11, 2024 – The “HONOR Your Heart: A Jump Rope Workout for the Philippine Heart Center by HONOR Philippines in partnership with Jump Manila” was a huge success after over 500 participants joined the donation and awareness drive on heart health with the total proceeds will go to the beneficiaries of the Philippine Heart Center.

“This partnership has been truly meaningful for all of us in HONOR. What better way to shed light on heart health than during love month, right? We celebrate love every February, yet we know very little of our heart health. With the success of HONOR X9b 5G, a platform has opened for us to raise awareness on this important matter,” said HONOR Philippines Vice President Stephen Cheng.

“As long as we have a platform and as long as there are brands like HONOR Philippines that are willing to support this great cause, we will always aim to raise awareness on heart health,” said Jump Manila Founder Erwin Ng.

Held during the Car-Free Sunday Mornings at Ayala Avenue on February 11, over 500 jumpers flocked together in hopes of raising funds and awareness for the Philippine Heart Center. The jump rope workout, led by Jump Manila, was enjoyed by the participants. Food and refreshments were also sponsored by Fitbar, Gardenia, and Sip.

HONOR X9b 5G was put on a test yet again as the participants tried its viral smash and drop tests. First seen to destroy a hallow block and watermelons, the HONOR X9b 5G was seen to be smashing a hard-shelled coconut.

Priced at Php 16,999, the HONOR X9b 5G is readily available on Lazada (https://bit.ly/Laz_X9b_PressRelease), Shopee (https://bit.ly/Shop_X9b_PressRelease), TikTok Shop (https://bit.ly/Shop_X9b_PressRelease) and HONOR Experience or Partner stores.

