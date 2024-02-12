Gaballo battles Thai Pharob in Pasay City

REIGNING World Boxing Organization (WBO) Oriental bantamweight champion Reymart Gaballo is not only defending his title against Phai Pharob of Thailand on Tuesday night, but the result of that fight at the Midas Hotel and Casino in Pasay City will take him for another world title opportunity.

Gaballo, coming from a third consecutive fight win since absorbing his first defeat to ex-World Boxing Council (WBC) bantamweight champion Nonito Donaire Jr. in 2021 via fourth round technical knockout, told BusinessMirror after the weigh in that he’s very excited to show his skills in the fight.

“I’m excited for the fight, I’m 101 percent comfortable with my trainer coach heading into this fight, but I’m not counting out my opponent,” the 26-year-old warrior from Polomolok, Cotabato del Sur said. “My focus is winning this fight to get a world title opportunity again.”

He referred to trainer Nonito “Dodong” Donaire Sr., the father of former four-division world champion Nonito Jr., who serves as his main trainer since six months ago.

Donaire Sr. said he’s very proud to handle the boxing career of Gaballo (26-1 win-loss record with 21 knockouts).

“He’s a good boxer, very respectful unlike others,” Donaire Sr. said. “I just reminded him to be wiser as he steps on the ring. Boxing is not all about power or knockout punch, but it’s also like a chess game. You have to be defensive minded too.”

Pharob, 40, is sporting a dangerous record of 35-3 with 27 knockouts.

“I saw his fights on YouTube and he’s good. He cannot be taken for granted,” Donaire Sr. added.

Both fighters weighed in at 117.2 pounds and formally passed the 118-pound limit.

If Gaballo wins, a world title opportunity against WBO bantamweight world titleholder Jason Moloney (27-2 record with 19 knockouts) of Australia will be next.

The co-main event features a thrilling 8-round super flyweight bout, with KJ Cataraja(16-0) and Jun Blazo (16-8) each weighing in at 116.1 pounds.