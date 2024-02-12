Excise tax on pickup trucks may raise P33B in revenues

THE removal of the exemption on pickup trucks from excise tax will help the national government generate about P33 billion in revenues, according to the Department of Finance (DOF).

The move to impose excise tax on pickup trucks is among the proposals under Package 4 of the Comprehensive Tax Reform or the proposed Passive Income Financial Intermediary Taxation Act (Pifita).

The Pifita bill seeks to “harmonize” the taxation of passive income and financial intermediaries by reducing and “simplifying” the complicated tax rates on financial transactions. It also seeks to amend the provision in the Tax Reform for Acceleration and Inclusion law exempting pickup trucks from excise tax.

The automobiles exempted from excise tax are purely electric vehicles and pickup trucks, while hybrid electric vehicles are subject to 50 percent of imposable rate.

In a presentation during a public hearing of the House Committee on Ways and Means last Monday, Finance Assistant Secretary Karlo Fermin S. Adriano said that pickup trucks, mostly double cabs, are now being used for “leisure, mountain trail, daily use, passenger hauler.” This, Adriano added, indicates a “clear deviation” from its purpose as utility workhorses in agriculture and small businesses, which is the basis for special tax treatment under the Train law or Republic Act 10963.

Negative impact

THE DOF official said that single-cab and double-cab pickup trucks “should not be treated similarly.” Single-cab pickup trucks are the “real workhorse vehicles” for cargo or people transport while double-cab pickup trucks are “regarded and marketed as a lifestyle passenger vehicle,” Adriano said in his presentation.

Although there are industrial users of double-cab pickup trucks as service vehicles, such as in media, telco, power, and water companies, Adriano pointed out that these are “big businesses” and are “already paying excise tax on pickup trucks before.”

By removing the exemption of pickup trucks from excise tax, the government will stand to gain about P33 billion in additional revenues, which will cover the negative impact of Pifita in revenues, he told the committee.

“In terms of policy, I think what we need to do is to target, if we really want to provide assistance for the MSMEs [medium-sized, small-scale and micro-sized enterprises], especially to the agriculture sector, the policy should be targeted in a way the beneficiaries are really the small ones,” Adriano said.

“By removing the exemption of pickup trucks, we are hoping that there will be more demand on our locally-produced cars, particularly the sedans,” he added.

Losses, gains

IN his earlier discussion at the Senate, Adriano said that based on DOF’s calculations, the state would lose a total of P125.9 billion in revenues from the third quarter of this year until 2029 due to the Pifita. The amount translates to an annual average revenue loss of about P21 billion, which stems from the lowering of various tax rates across the capital markets and the financial sector of the country, Adriano added. (See: https://businessmirror.com.ph/2024/01/23/dof-pifita-spells-p126b-in-government-revenue-loss/ ).

However, imposing excise taxes may actually push sales of pickup trucks as buyers would try to hedge against the move, the DOF official has said.

Based on DOF’s calculations, a Ford Ranger Raptor will cost more than P2.5 million from its old suggested retail price (SRP) of about P2.3 million after the re-imposition of excise tax.

A Toyota Hilux will cost about P2.4 million from its P2.2 million suggested old SRP while an Isuzu Dmax will cost P2 million from its old SRP of P1.9 million once taxes are applied.

The DOF added the market will momentary decline and recover within a year a two as expected while industry recovery could be fast as evidenced by the average -24 percent industry growth from 2021 to 2023.

“Any tax increase is expected to decrease vehicle sales only in the short term as market eventually adjusts,” it noted.

According to the Department of Trade and Industry, the Toyota Vios and Innova, Mitsubishi Mirage, and L-300 pickup trucks are currently manufactured in the Philippines.

Not realized

MEANWHILE, Senator Sherwin T. Gatchalian said the government will lose revenue from the harmonization of the country’s tax structure, which is the spirit behind the Pifita.

A 2019 article in the National Tax Research Center journal explained that Pifita aims to make “the taxation of passive income, financial intermediaries and financial transactions simpler, fairer and more efficient.”

Gatchalian, the vice chairman of the Senate Committe on Finance, added that to cover the negative revenue intake, the government’s projected revenue that can be retrieved from the exemption is P33 billion.

“We just want to demonstrate [to the] public, especially those who are avid fans of pickup trucks, that the removal of the exemption is because the intention[s] of channeling it to businesses are not being realized,” said Gatchalian who openly supports the Pifita.

The P33 billion is much less than what former DOF Secretary Benjamin E. Diokno told House Ways and Means Chair Albay Rep. Joey Sarte Salceda two years ago.