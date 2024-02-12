DPWH completes ₱84-M road projects in Nueva Vizcaya and Oriental Mindoro

The Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) on Monday said it has successfully completed two projects in Nueva Vizcaya and Oriental Mindoro amounting to a total of P84 million.

In Oriental Mindoro, the DPWH Region IV-B Director Gerald Pacanan reported the completion of the rehabilitation and improvement of Calapan South Road Jct.—Minas Road in the Municipality of Victoria.

This project, funded with P34 million under the 2023 General Appropriations Act, aimed to address the deteriorating conditions of the 1.4-kilometer road segment.

The project included the replacement of damaged paved roads, construction of road shoulders on both sides, and the application of reflectorized thermoplastic pavement markings for enhanced safety.

The completed widening and rehabilitation of the damaged road segments in Barangay Alcate now serve as an effective alternative route, reducing travel time from 20 minutes to 10 minutes.

“We cannot emphasize enough the importance of regular road maintenance, especially along national highways that serve thousands of commuters daily, these projects ensure the safety and convenience of all road users,” said Pacanan.

Meanwhile, in Nueva Vizcaya, the DPWH Nueva Vizcaya First District Engineering Office reported the completion of the river wall project along the Magat River in Barangay Bonfal Proper.

The P50-million project, funded under the 2023 General Appropriations Act, addressed the crucial need for flood control in the area.

The flood control project features a 512-linear meter concrete structure composed of anchorage, embankment, mattresses, gabions, and spur dikes. This barrier system serves as a defense mechanism against the overflow of Magat River, significantly protecting homes, livelihoods, and essential infrastructure along its low-lying section.