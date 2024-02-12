`

Today’s front page, Friday, February 9, 2024

Business Mirror Front Page Friday February 9, 2024

DPWH completes ₱84-M road projects in Nueva Vizcaya and Oriental Mindoro

  • sm 728x90 feb 11 to 18
  • la alegria 728 x 90 for bm
  • chinese new year 728 90
  • western guaranty
  • axa mlc business mirror leaderboard 728x90 2

The Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) on Monday said it has successfully completed two projects in Nueva Vizcaya and Oriental Mindoro amounting to a total of P84 million.

In Oriental Mindoro, the DPWH Region IV-B Director Gerald Pacanan reported the completion of the rehabilitation and improvement of Calapan South Road Jct.—Minas Road in the Municipality of Victoria.

This project, funded with P34 million under the 2023 General Appropriations Act, aimed to address the deteriorating conditions of the 1.4-kilometer road segment.

The project included the replacement of damaged paved roads, construction of road shoulders on both sides, and the application of reflectorized thermoplastic pavement markings for enhanced safety.

The completed widening and rehabilitation of the damaged road segments in Barangay Alcate now serve as an effective alternative route, reducing travel time from 20 minutes to 10 minutes.

“We cannot emphasize enough the importance of regular road maintenance, especially along national highways that serve thousands of commuters daily, these projects ensure the safety and convenience of all road users,” said Pacanan.

  • h101 app ad(250 x 300 px)
  • pacific cross businessmirror ad placement 02 travel 2024 01 (january 23)

Meanwhile, in Nueva Vizcaya, the DPWH Nueva Vizcaya First District Engineering Office reported the completion of the river wall project along the Magat River in Barangay Bonfal Proper.

The P50-million project, funded under the 2023 General Appropriations Act, addressed the crucial need for flood control in the area.

The flood control project features a 512-linear meter concrete structure composed of anchorage, embankment, mattresses, gabions, and spur dikes. This barrier system serves as a defense mechanism against the overflow of Magat River, significantly protecting homes, livelihoods, and essential infrastructure along its low-lying section.

0
0
0
0
Share 0
Tweet 0
Pin it 0
Share 0
  • pacific cross businessmirror ad placement 02 travel 2024 01 (january 23)
  • h101 app ad(250 x 300 px)

Know more