DOF: Easing inflation to spur H2 rate cuts

THE slowdown in commodity prices is expected to fuel Finance Secretary Ralph G. Recto’s confidence that the Monetary Board will start cutting rates in the second semester of the year.

Recto told reporters during the 2024 National Tax Campaign that no further rate hikes are expected, now that inflation has slowed to within the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP) expectations.

In January, inflation slowed to 2.8 percent, which is within the BSP’s 2 to 4 percent target, according to the Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA). (See: https://businessmirror.com.ph/2024/02/06/inflation-slows-to-2-8-in-january-slowest-since-october-2020-psa/).

“I don’t expect a future rate hike because inflation is going down and it seems like it is going down globally,” Recto, a government sector representative to the Monetary Board, the highest policy-making body of the BSP, said.

Recto, though, still held out a possibility of an upward adjustment quarter on quarter. Considering that today’s policy rates are “high enough,” Recto said he expects that interest rates will possibly go down in the second half of the year.

“It all depends on what the US Federal Reserve [will do] as well because we look at our own data too,” the Finance chief added.

Recto explained that since inflation is “on its way down” and assuming that it will continue to go down and within the range, “then realistically, ang susunod dyan yung [what happens next is the] lowering of the interest rates, but it’s possible it may go up a bit depending on what happens,” he said.

Earlier, BSP said inflation could increase anew and post an average higher than the target range in the second quarter due to the impact of El Niño weather conditions and positive base effects. (See: https://businessmirror.com.ph/2024/02/07/bsp-only-a-sustained-dip-in-prices-justifies-an-easing/).

BSP said the Monetary Board deems it “necessary to keep monetary policy settings sufficiently tight” until a sustained downtrend in inflation is seen, adding it will “consider the latest inflation and GDP outturns for the MB’s policy meeting on February 15, which is Recto’s first meeting to attend to.

“I think the key would be what happens with the Fed. Are they going to start reducing rates? If they do, then possibly we can start reducing rates,” Recto said.

Recto added that the Fed should cut rates first and then they will look at the Philippines’s own data.

“We live in a global world so we are affected by what the Fed does as well,” he said.

The Fed’s policy rate remains steady at 5.25 to 5.5 percent, with Fed chair Jerome Powell saying that a rate cut in March is likely too soon.