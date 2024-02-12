DND: ‘Waning’ insurgency prompts deployment of more troops up north

The waning communist insurgency threat in the country is fueling calls for a heightened military presence in Batanes, Philippine Navy spokesperson for the West Philippine Sea Commodore Roy Vincent Trinidad said Sunday.



He issued the statement in reaction to Defense Secretary Gilberto “Gibo” C. Teodoro Jr.’s directive to the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) to deploy more troops to the province due to its strategic location.



“First of all, our countrymen should understand what the President (Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr.) means that we are now shifting the orientation of the Armed Forces, from internally-oriented, to being externally-oriented. Why? because the communist insurgency threat is nearing its end. So we could now focus on the greater task of defense and security,” Trinidad said in a radio broadcast interview.



This means that all planning and exercises must have an outward orientation, he explained.



Earlier, the Department of National Defense (DND) said that it is its mandate to secure the sovereignty of the state and integrity of the national territory as enshrined in the Philippine Constitution.



“As such, we are pursuing a Comprehensive Archipelagic Defense Concept (CADC) to address our vulnerabilities and enhance our capability to defend our national interest through certain long term plans, which include upgrades in our facilities and deployment of personnel,” the DND added.



The department issued the comment after China warned the Philippines on playing with fire after Defense Secretary Gilberto C. Teodoro Jr. called for an increase in military presence in Batanes.



“The Defense Department stresses that Batanes is Philippine territory and China has no business warning the Philippines about what it does within its territory. China’s pronouncements and acts are the main reasons for its low credibility with the Filipino people,” it added.



The DND also said China should refrain from engaging in provocative rhetoric and activities if it truly wants to earn widespread trust and respect. -30-