DMW readies illegal recruitment raps against Prague-based consultancy firm

The Department of Migrant Workers (DMW) said an unlicensed Prague-based consultancy company is now facing illegal recruitment charges for deploying overseas Filipino workers (OFW) to Poland.

In a statement issued on Monday, DMW Officer-in-Charge Undersecretary Bernard P. Olalia said the BELMÜN consultancy firm has been operating locally as Global Migration Training (GMT) without a valid DMW license.

Citing the investigation conducted by the DMW’s Migrant Workers Office in Prague, he noted the firm was offering factory jobs to applicants in exchange for a P165,000 “all in payment,” which includes the processing of their employment documents and visa as well as referral to foreign partner agencies.

They were also required to pay for their transportation costs going to their destination country.

“Officers and personnel of BELMÜN face serious charges of illegal recruitment committed by a syndicate which is punishable by life imprisonment and fines ranging from P2,000,000 to P5,000,000,” Olalia said.

DMW also banned officers and personnel from participating in the government’s overseas recruitment program with their inclusion in its “List of Persons and Establishments with Derogatory Record.”

DMW, together with the Makati police, shut down Monday the office of BELMÜN located in Makati City.

Olalia urged victims of BELMÜN or GMT to contact its Migrant Workers Protection Bureau (MWPB) for the filing of cases against the consultancy firm.

“MWPB may be contacted through their Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/dmwairtip and through their e-mail at mwpb@dmw.gov.ph,” Olalia said.