DBM vows full support for Mindanao projects

THE Department of Budget and Management (DBM) has committed its full support to the realization of mass transport infrastructure projects of the Department of Transportation (DOTr) in the Mindanao region.

Budget Secretary Amenah F. Pangandaman said that the DBM will provide assistance to ensure the implementation of the Davao Public Transport Modernization Project (DPTMP). The project has been stalled due to lack of funding.

The project costs P73.4 billion as approved by the National Economic Development Authority (Neda). The funds will be sourced from the Asian Development Bank (ADB), the national government and the Davao City government, according to the DOTr.

“The DPTMP is a game-changing project that will transform the public transport landscape here in Davao and its nearby areas,” Pangandaman said during the DOTr’s 125th founding anniversary and signing ceremony for four civil works contracts for the implementation of the DPTMP.

The DPTMP will establish a modern public transport system in Davao City with a 672-kilometer bus route network serving 29 interconnected routes with 400 articulated battery electric buses and more than 500 diesel buses which will serve 800,000 passengers daily and generate around 3,000 jobs.

According to the ADB, the project will also “incorporate the Philippines’s first ever just transition program for affected people by providing a comprehensive social development program.”

The partial operation of the DPTMP will start in the fourth quarter of 2025, while its full operation is expected in 2026, the DOTR said.

President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr., who was also present in the ceremony last February 7, has ordered the DBM and DOTr to make sure that the project will push through. To bankroll the project, Marcos said the government may also tap private investors instead of just relying on official development assistance (ODA).

“Civil works, for instance, can be tendered to private investors, rolling stocks can be shouldered by official development assistance, or vice versa,” the President said in his speech.

Marcos also ordered the secretaries of Transportation and Finance to work in tandem to explore financing sources for the 103-kilometer Tagum-Davao-Digos railway. (See: https://businessmirror.com.ph/2024/02/07/pbbm-government-will-find-funds-to-finish-tagum-davao-digos-railway/)

“This ambitious project has been stalled by lack of funding, so let us go and hunt for the right funding engine that will pull this project to the finish line… Financing railway models can be creatively packaged in a hybrid way: with each component of the project undertaken, underwritten by different stakeholders,” the president added.

Finance Secretary Ralph G. Recto told reporters last Thursday the Department of Finance will assist them and follow the directives of the president.

“Let’s look for another source because I think it’s an important project as said by the President,” Recto said, adding that many will be interested in the project such as the World Bank.

Pangandaman, for her part, said she believes that the Mindanao Railway Project must push through.

“There is no better time to push it than now. The prioritization of this project translates to the prioritization of Mindanao,” she said, adding that Mindanao is a priority under the Marcos administration.

The Mindanao railway project will connect Davao, General Santos, Cagayan de Oro, Iligan, Cotabato, Zamboanga, Butuan, Surigao and Malaybalay in Bukidnon.

Phase 1 (Tagum-Davao-Digos) alone spans over a hundred kilometers long, with eight stations and is expected to serve 122,000 passengers daily.