Cebu Pacific takes delivery of new jet

Budget carrier Cebu Pacific said over the weekend it took delivery of its first jet this year, an Airbus A320 current engine option (CEO).

Cebu Pacific President Xander Lao said the aircraft arrived at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport (Naia) from Airbus’ Chengdu, China office on February 9.

This is the first of the 17 aircraft deliveries scheduled for the year.

“This aircraft delivery is aligned with our commitment to provide safe, accessible, and affordable flights for every Juan. We are excited to fly even more passengers to their chosen destinations this year made possible by our growing domestic and international network and ongoing fleet expansion efforts.”

Lao said the carrier expects to achieve a fleet count of 92 this year.

It currently operates one of the youngest fleets in the world, with its diversified fleet mix of eight Airbus A330s, 36 Airbus A320s, 20 Airbus A321s, and 14 ATR turboprop aircraft.

Cebu Pacific plans to order some 100 to 150 aircraft from either Airbus or Boeing, a decision that Lao said should be finalized within the first half of 2024.

This large order is in anticipation of the surge in the demand for air travel in the coming years.

It is, however, still grappling with supply issues given that some of its planes—those that have Pratt & Whitney engines—remain grounded. It even had to sign a damp lease agreement with Bulgaria Air to augment its current capacity.

This year, Cebu Pacific expects to to hit and surpass its pre-pandemic passenger volume of 22 million even as it arrests challenges in jet capacity.

The carrier is aiming to fly 24 million passengers in 2024.

Cebu Pacific is also allotting P50 billion in capital expenditures for next year, a 19-percent hike from P42 billion in 2023.