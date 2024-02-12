Canada adding ₱500-M devt aid to 6 PHL provinces in ‘24

CANADA is adding CAD 12.5 million (P518 million) to its development assistance to the Philippines this year.

Ahmed Hussein, Canada’s Minister of International Development, announced Friday in Toronto that the development assistance of Canada to the Philippines this year will now total CAD 28.15 (P1.1 billion), the biggest development program to the Philippines in recent years.

Canada will fund the project to enhance climate resilience in six vulnerable provinces in the Philippines.

Alinea International, an international development consultancy group, will implement the half-a-billion-peso project, according to Global Affairs Canada.

Building the capacity of national and local governments and women-led organizations on gender-responsive climate adaptation, and disaster risk reduction and management will be the objective of this program.

During his visit to Manila last month, Hussein announced the CAD15 million (P621 million) development assistance to the Philippines on abetting biodiversity loss and improving the healthcare system.

This was reiterated during the press conference in Ottawa Friday.

Forest Foundation Philippines will get the CAD 8 million (P331 million) fund to support vulnerable communities from climate change and biodiversity loss. The foundation will assist with financing and capacity building to support gender-responsive, nature-based solutions to climate change and biodiversity loss.

Plan International Canada was awarded the $7-million health promotion campaigns project.

Hussein said they are targeting to help 500,000 Filipinos from this project to increase health-care services in remote communities. Local health professionals will be trained by Canadian experts from the University of Montreal School of Public Health.

“These projects demonstrate that our work with the Philippines will build on the strong people-to-people ties that we already have and we’ll bring our expertise to work with common projects and common challenges,” the Canadian minister said during the ceremony.

Canadian Minister of Small Business Rachie Valdez said this recent commitment by the Canadian government is “personal” to her.

Valdez is the first Filipino-Canadian woman elected as member of parliament and appointed to the Cabinet. Her family migrated to Canada when she was nine years old.

“We are the number one country to experience the negative impacts of climate change. So with the announcement today, we are demonstrating our government’s commitment to making a positive impact on the lives of Filipino people around the world,” Valdez said.

Ottawa and Manila will celebrate 75 years of strong bilateral relations this year.