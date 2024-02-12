Bulk of ADB’s $3-B loan, grant pipeline for rail, road projects

THE loan and grant pipeline by the Asian Development Bank (ADB) for the Philippines exceeded $3 billion for 2024 and 2025.

Data from the ADB showed that its pipeline for the Philippines amounts to $3.425 billion for this year and the next. This means these projects are scheduled for approval by the ADB Board within the 2-year period.

The amount covers seven projects; the largest ones are the Manila Metro Rail Transit Line-4 project and the Laguna Lakeshore Road Network project, which are in the 2024 and 2025 pipelines, respectively.

For this year, ADB’s Philippine pipeline amounts to $1.22 billion and this covers loans for four projects.

The loan to be extended for the Manila Metro Rail Transit Line 4 Project amounts to $1 billion. This will be sourced from the Ordinay Capital Resources (OCR) of the Manila-based multilateral development bank.

The MRT 4 will be a fully elevated railway mass-transit system to serve the eastern side of Metro Manila including the highly populated areas of the province of Rizal.

The 13.4-kilometer long railway will have 10 stations and expected to reduce traffic congestions and commute/travel times from Taytay to the Ortigas central business district (CBD) to less than half an hour from currently an hour to three hours by road.

“It will be developed as an integrated public transport system, interconnected to the existing and/or currently implemented public mass-transit systems (i.e., MRT3 and the Metro Manila Subway Project), with an intermodal integration of bus feeder routes and jeepney lines and will center on transit-oriented developments along the corridor,” ADB said.

Other projects that will be up for approval this year are: the City Disaster Insurance Pool (PCDIP) project, which will be financed by a $100-million worth loan from ADB; the Mindanao Irrigation Development Project, Phase I with a $62.7-million worth loan; and, the Baguio Resilient City Tourism Project, $61 million.

According to the ADB, the PCDIP will be structured as an insurance pool to provide cities with cost-effective, parametric insurance providing near-immediate payouts for post-disaster response. The ADB said this aims to narrow the funding gap between available funds and post-disaster response costs at local government unit (LGU) level in the event of medium-to-high severity events.

Meanwhile, the Mindanao Irrigation Development Project Phase I aims to increase productivity and resilience of irrigated agriculture in Mindanao.

The ADB said this will be done through the following: strengthening irrigation planning, design and management capacities; developing efficient and climate resilient irrigation systems; and, adopting climate resilient irrigated farming practices.

It aims to provide timely, sufficient and efficient agricultural water supply is crucial to optimize the level of rice production and diversify into high value crops, improve domestic food supply and enhance resilience of the country’s agriculture system against future hazards.

The Baguio Resilient City Tourism project aims to provide residents and tourists with access to adequate and safely managed sanitation services. The outcome of the project is to efficiently deliver sanitation services in Baguio City.

The largest project set for approval by the ADB Board next year is the Laguna Lakeshore Road Network project, which is expected to receive a $2-billion loan from the multilateral development bank.

The project aims to support efforts to address the country’s remaining poverty and reducing inequalities; make cities more livable; and accelerate progress in gender equality. It also aims to tackle climate change, build climate and disaster resilience and enhance environmental sustainability as well as strengthen governance and institutional capacity.

Other initiatives set for a 2025 approval include the Sustainable Tourism Development project, which is being proposed to be financed by a $100.81-million loan from ADB and a grant of $500,000 from the Korean government.

The loan will be sourced from the ADB’s OCR while the grant will be from the Republic of Korea’s “e-Asia and Knowledge Partnership Fund.”

The project will support sustainable, resilient and inclusive ocean-based tourism development in the Coron and El Nido municipalities of Palawan province through the improvement of urban infrastructure needed to reduce pollution and improve oceans health and expand access to basic urban services.

It will also include marine ecosystems protection at key tourist sites by reducing tourism pressures and promotion of alternative livelihoods to address overexploitation of marine resources.

The project will also support for tourism micro-small-and-medium enterprise (MSME) recovery through productivity upgrading support and skills training for tourism-sector workers, with a focus on digital technologies.

The other project set for approval next year is the Mindanao Agro-Enterprise Development Project which is being proposed to be financed by a $100-million loan from ADB’s OCR.

The project aims to enhance agricultural diversification and food value chain development in Mindanao through the promotion of private investments in agro-industry; improvements in agricultural logistics and services; and enhancement of product quality and competitiveness.

Earlier, the ADB said it could lend as much as $20 billion to the Philippines in the next five years once its new Country Partnership Strategy (CPS) is completed next year.

ADB Philippine Country Director Pavit Ramachandran recently told reporters the projected annual lending of the bank to the country is $3.5 to $4 billion annually. This is the program lending for 2023 and 2024 which could be the same amount for the next CPS.

Ramachandran said the majority of this lending at 70 percent will be dedicated to large project investments while the remaining 30 percent is for budget support. He said the CPS of ADB with the Philippine government is being drafted and may be completed in the second semester of 2024.

For the new CPS, Ramachandran said it will mainly follow the previous CPS but will have a greater focus on climate change-related efforts. These efforts will include financing urban mobility, flood resilience, connectivity and river basin projects.