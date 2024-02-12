BIR did ‘good job’ with ₱2.5-T ’23 take, aims for ₱3T in ’24

TO meet the Bureau of Internal Revenue’s (BIR) P3-trillion revenue target in 2024, the Department of Finance (DOF) will support its ongoing modernization programs to enhance the processing of taxes, Finance Secretary Ralph G. Recto said.

During the BIR’s 2024 National Tax Campaign, Recto told reporters on the sidelines that the BIR has done a “good job” in its record-high P2.5-trillion revenue collection for 2023 despite falling short of its target of P2.64 trillion.

Recto said one reason BIR failed to meet its target is simply this: the “last quarter for value-added tax (VAT) was paid in 2024.” But, he added, he still thought BIR “did a good job.”

The DOF chief stressed, “I think the bigger challenge will be for 2024 because the revenue targets are high as well.” There are no plans to revise BIR’s target collection for this year yet.

To ensure that the BIR will reach its revenue targets for 2024, Recto said in his speech at the same event that the DOF will support the BIR in its modernization programs to ensure the ease of general tax compliance and taxation equitable.

The DOF, he said, will “act fast” on the BIR’s project proposals to

enhance tax administration and align their processes and standards with the “best tax collection services globally.”

He added that the DOF will “strengthen” its enforcement efforts to combat tax evasion and ensure fairness in the tax system to cultivate trust among taxpayers.

“The DOF will prioritize curbing inflation immediately. Keeping prices of goods stable and affordable will ensure continued economic growth, enabling us to boost revenue collection,” Recto said.

Recto said the Finance department is also determined in its thrust for the passage of its refined priority tax measures which will fund development and reduce the deficit.

The refined priority tax measures of the DOF are the value-added tax (VAT) on digital service providers (DSP); the imposition of excise tax on single-use plastics (SUPs); Package 4 of the Comprehensive Tax Reform Program (CTRP); the rationalization of the mining fiscal regime; and, the reform on the Motor Vehicle Users’ Charge (MVUC).

The DOF said the government will generate over P200 billion in fresh revenues from these “refined” tax proposals. (See: https://businessmirror.com.ph/2024/01/26/government-to-generate-Pts200b-in-fresh-revenues-after-passage-of-refined-tax-proposals/)

Meanwhile, the DOF said it is currently amending the Corporate Recovery and Tax Incentives for Enterprises (CREATE) Act to broaden the tax base, address investor concerns, and tailor-fit incentives to attract more strategic investments into the country, Recto said.

“This will prepare the red carpet for an influx of new investments that will provide high-quality jobs for Filipinos and broaden the tax base,” he said.

Recto also assured the public of the efficient execution of the 2024 national budget to ensure the timely implementation of projects and prevent government underspending.

“Rest assured, the taxpayers’ hard-earned money will be spent wisely and efficiently,” Recto said in his speech.